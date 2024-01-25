The Big Picture Paramount+ has canceled the series Wolf Pack despite its potential and star-studded cast.

The show faced delays due to writer and actor strikes, leading to a postponed filming schedule.

Wolf Pack featured a werewolf-centered story with young protagonists and a mysterious investigator, but will not be returning for another season.

No matter how loud you howl, Paramount+ won’t hear your cries for a second thought as the streamer has officially canceled its series, Wolf Pack. The show was a one-season wonder that had lots of promise for the platform as it was a spin-off of the MTV fan-favorite production, Teen Wolf. Not only that, but the casting team earned major points with folks of a certain age (ahem) when they managed to wrangle Buffy the Vampire Slayer queen, Sarah Michelle Gellar, back into the world of television. The first season of the Jeff Davis-created project wrapped after eight-episodes last spring, never to rise to the call of the full moon again.

According to sources close to The Hollywood Reporter, the show was leading the pack of renewals until it was tossed off-course by the historical double writers’ and actors’ strikes. Like many other productions, slowdowns shook Wolf Pack from its filming calendar with filming unlikely to pick back up until 2025. This was simply not going to fly with the streamer who chose to push the pack off a cliff and move forward with other titles they’d be able to sink their teeth into sooner.

What Was ‘Wolf Pack’ About?

On paper, Wolf Pack had all the markings of becoming one of the year’s biggest sensations. Riding on the high of the popularity and obsession of werewolf-centered stories, like that in Teen Wolf: The Movie, Wolf Pack pulled its story from the novels penned by Edo Van Belkom. At its core, the series centered on its main characters, Everett Lang (Armani Jackson) and Blake Navarro (Bella Shepard), two teens who find themselves undergoing some rather strange changes when they’re bitten by a werewolf. They found themselves trapped by the ravenous supernatural creature when a blazing hot wildfire exploded just outside of their town. It’s around this time that chief arson investigator, Kristin Ramsey (Gellar) blows into town, stoking the flames of mystery and intrigue. The series also starred Rodrigo Santoro (300, Chloe Rose Robertson, and Tyler Lawrence Gray.

Close

You can catch the one and only season of Wolf Pack, now streaming on Paramount+.

Stream on Paramount+