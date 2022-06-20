Paramount+ has its leads set for the Teen Wolf spinoff Wolf Pack. Announced as part of a celebration of Paramount+'s debut in the UK and Ireland on June 22, the series brought in Armani Jackson (Honor Society, Chad), Bella Shepard (iCarly, The Wilds), Chloe Rose Robertson (Wildflower), and Tyler Lawrence Gray (Our Town, Macbeth) to star. Production gets underway in Atlanta, Georgia next week en route to a potential release on Paramount+ later this year.

An adaptation of Edo Van Belkom's series of novels, Wolf Pack centers on a group of teenagers facing down a great evil in the woods. Two of them, a boy and a girl, are forever changed in the wake of the beast's attack and are drawn together to figure out what exactly happened to them. They meet two other teens, a pair of fraternal twins who were adopted by a park ranger after another wildfire raged through the area and, under the glow of the full moon, they all realize they carry the blood of a werewolf. Jackson stars in the series as Everett, Shepard as Blake, Robertson as Luna, and Gray as Harlan.

Wolf Pack will be written and executive produced by the Teen Wolf franchise's longtime creative Jeff Davis as part of his multi-year MTV Entertainment Studios deal. It's one of the two new properties in the franchise that he's hard at work on with Teen Wolf The Movie also on his to-do list at Paramount+. Davis is joined on the series by fellow executive producer Joe Genier and co-executive producer Mike Elliott for Capital Arts. On board to executive produce as well is Jason Ensler who also directs the pilot.

The series' leading pair, Jackson and Shepard, are a pair of rising stars on-screen. Jackson previously appeared in small roles in Grey's Anatomy, Ready Player One, and the much-maligned comedy series Chad, but he's also a part of the cast of Honor Society with Stranger Things breakout star Gaten Matarazzo which releases next month. Shepard, meanwhile, counts A Girl Named Jo, On the Ropes, and Enigma among her credits, though recently received some brief appearances in the drama series The Wilds and the reboot of the beloved series iCarly.

Robertson and Gray are almost complete newcomers, marking a massive breakout opportunity for the pair. Robertson also has a role in Matt Smuckler's upcoming film Wildflower to look forward to as well as a singing career while Gray comes from the world of TikTok. He's amassed a substantial following on the platform and over on Instagram, becoming known mostly for his lipsynch videos.

Wolf Pack comes to Paramount+ later this year.