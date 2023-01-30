From creator Jeff Davis (Teen Wolf) and based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom, the Paramount+ original series Wolf Pack follows Everett (Armani Jackson) and Blake (Bella Shepard), as they learn just how much getting bitten by a supernatural creature will change their lives. Drawn to each other, they meet two other teens, Luna (Chloe Rose Robertson) and Harlan (Tyler Lawrence Gray), who share their secret and a mysterious connection to the terrifying California wildfires and the full moon that is calling to them.

During this interview with Collider, co-stars Robertson and Gray talked about what made them want to be a part of this project, what they’ve learned from the experience of doing this show, working with industry veterans like co-stars Sarah Michelle Gellar and Rodrigo Santoro, how they feel about the horror genre, their characters’ sibling dynamic, and how they feel about this new situation they find themselves in.

Collider: When this project came your way, what was it that really grabbed you? Was it the story? Was it your specific character? Was it the creative team? Was it all of those things?

TYLER LAWRENCE GRAY: Yeah, I think it was just a mixture of all of it together. We’ve never really worked on big projects before, so trying to work on something like this, with no resume, is really tough. But when we both finally got the opportunity, we realized, “Whoa, this could be a big step, not only in our careers, but just to develop our craft, as actors, and to be able to just express every type of emotion.” It doesn’t fall under one category. It’s not strictly a comedy, or a super heavy drama. It’s just a relatable life story, shone through a supernatural world. That’s what’s so beautiful about it. As actors, that’s what you really wanna find in projects. You wanna find things that you can relate to. You wanna find things that you can help other people relate to.

CHLOE ROSE ROBERTSON: Everything he just said. Also, I love Luna. She’s so resilient and empathetic, and just amazing. Reading the character breakdown, in the very beginning, was such a treat because I felt that I could relate to her. I was very excited about the audition process.

Doing something like this, when you’re newer, is like getting thrown into the deep end and having to figure it all out at once. What has most surprised you about the whole experience and about doing this show?

ROBERTSON: Honestly, for me, just stepping onto a television set, I had to figure out the dynamics, and who does what and where and why and how. All those things are so important. I just love that we got a crash course in five months, of everything, of all the in betweens. We had each other to lean on, so it was just really easy.

GRAY: That did really help, us both being new, taking this journey together and not really knowing what to expect. We had our ups and downs, at points, but I can say that it was mostly ups. We really enjoyed it. Seeing everything working together so fast and in unison, it’s fascinating. It makes me wanna study more about cinematography and writing and lighting, and everything coming together, just to make you look perfect on camera. It’s mind blowing. We owe a lot of it to the crew. The crew was absolutely phenomenal.

ROBERTSON: Yeah, they were.

You guys have each other there to support each other, but at the same time you’re also surrounded by veterans. What’s it like to have castmates, like Sarah Michelle Gellar and Rodrigo Santoro, who you know you can rely on because they’re going to deliver?

ROBERTSON: It just adds to the fact that we’re also surrounded by cameramen who have been in this industry forever and who are so talented. We, as young actors, got to experience it all and learn from everyone, and specifically from Sarah. We’ve said this before, a hundred times, but she’s so humble, so kind, and she teaches us, every single day, how to be, as actors and as people. We’re just so grateful to have experienced her, in the best light.

GRAY: Working with those veterans is like an acting class that’s priceless. It’s not only the tips they give you, but it’s the experiences you have with them, realizing that they’re also normal people that you wanna laugh, wanna talk, and wanna get to know you. It feels really good, especially after looking up to someone like that and being intimidated because you’re starstruck. You’re like, “Oh, my God, you’re such an icon. You’re such a legend.” And they’re like, “How’s your day going? Do you have siblings?” It really puts everything into perspective.

How do you guys personally feel about horror, as a genre? Are you fans of scary stories? Do you watch that kind of thing normally? Are you someone who normally hides behind your own hand when you’re watching horror?

ROBERTSON: I will watch horror, but I will hide behind my hands.

GRAY: And I will jump out of my seat, not expecting the jump scares. We’re both huge fans of horror. When we were shooting in Atlanta, whenever we would go to a movie theater, we would watch a horror movie.

ROBERTSON: Or when we’d go to each other’s places, it was always a horror movie. What did we watch when we were there?

GRAY: We watched Barbarian.

ROBERTSON: And we watched Smile.

GRAY: It’s cool because, honestly, a lot of the time, horror, as scary as it is and as entertaining as it is, has some of the deepest messages. You can really understand what the creator was trying to do with that project. I think that’s why we like horror so much.

Chloe, your character feels like the one who is much quicker to embrace this new situation with Everett and Blake, much more than her brother is. Why is she someone who is really willing to embrace them and embrace everything, in a way that her brother isn’t?

ROBERTSON: Going back to why I connect with Luna is that, by itself. I am sometimes a little too quick to embrace certain things. The empathy that comes with being a woman in this world, naturally, is so much about why Luna is the way that she is. She’s in a family of boys, and she has grown up with this almost self-assurance, knowing who she is and wanting to embrace that. Her not being able to pisses her off, a little bit. That’s why, when Everett and Blake finally come to her and are like, “This is what’s going on,” she finally feels like there are other people in the world like her. That’s why she jumps at the opportunity. It’s because she feels so lonely and ready to experience life in its entirety. She’s been pushing half of her life away.

Image via Paramount+

Tyler, is that the only thing they clash on, or will we see them clash on other things too?

GRAY: There’s that sibling rivalry that always exists. I have siblings and I love both of them to death. I would do anything for them, but they get on my nerves. I get annoyed with them. We make fun of each other. We make jokes. It’s just a natural thing to do with people, especially people that you love and trust, because you know that you’re not actually meaning any of that. It’s more just to give each other a hard time. As much as they disagree, it’s because they know, deep down, that they should be on the same page, and it’s frustrating for them.

