The long-awaited series from Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis, Wolf Pack aims to fill that supernatural void in the hearts of fans everywhere. Not in any way related to or connected to Davis' beloved Teen Wolf, this series also explores a California town with a deep history with werewolves but is set to dive into werewolf mythology in a more traditional way than Teen Wolf did. The show follows a new crop of teens as they are forced to fight for their lives when a California wildfire awakens a dangerous creature that threatens to upend their small town. On a fateful full moon, they discover they have a lot in common and are more connected than they had realized before. And of course, for fans of fantasy TV, there's one other really big reason to watch the show: it stars everyone's favorite vampire slayer, Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Based on the novels by Edo van Belkom, Wolf Pack tells a different kind of werewolf story with new powers and lore, and of course, a dash of teen drama. The story begins with Everett Lang (Armani Jackson), a high-school student who struggles with anxiety, who is trapped with his classmates on a school bus when a wildfire leaps onto a roadway. When the students evacuate the bus, a herd of wild creatures from the forest attacks them, Everett and his classmate Blake Navarro (Bella Shepard) are taken to the hospital with wolf bites. That's when things their whole world begins to turn upside down.

Here's the official synopsis:

"Wolf Pack follows a teenage boy and girl whose lives are changed forever when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature and drives it to attack a highway traffic jam beneath the burning hills. Wounded in the chaos, the boy and girl are inexplicably drawn to each other and to two other teenagers who were adopted 16 years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious wildfire. As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them – the bite and blood of a werewolf."

Read on to find out where you can stream the first season of Wolf Pack.

Image via Paramount+

Related:'Wolf Pack' Cast and Character Guide: Who Stars in the YA Werewolf Drama

Where Is Wolf Pack Streaming Online?

Wolf Pack will be released on Paramount+ on January 26, 2023. Ten episodes in total will be released, with the remaining episodes coming out each Thursday on a weekly basis. Paramount is the parent company of MTV, where Jeff Davis' Teen Wolf was first released, therefore it was only natural that Davis' next foray into werewolf mythology would stream on Paramount+. The platform will also soon be releasing a Teen Wolf movie starring former cast members and favorites like Tyler Posey, Holland Roden, Colton Haynes, and more. Wolf Pack is one of the first productions in Jeff Davis' new deal with Paramount.

Watch on Paramount+

Watch the Wolf Pack Trailer

The Wolf Pack trailer begins with a nervous Everett Lang, struggling to get ahold of his nerves while on the bus when a firetruck emerges onto the scene. There's a wildfire that's run out of control, surrounding the roadway, but that's not the worst thing Everett must face. When a wild herd of animals charges out of the forest, they begin to attack the cars and the students, wreaking havoc in their wake. But among the creatures is something far more sinister snatching up students. Classmates Everett and Blake survive the attack, but end up with strange wolf bites that lead to even stranger sensations. They find themselves drawn to the same clearing as siblings Harlan and Luna Briggs (Tyler Lawrence Gray and Chloe Rose Robertson) during the full moon, forming the titular wolf pack. But not everything goes smoothly for these young wolves as Blake finds herself threatened with an anonymous landline call and the Briggs siblings grapple with the repercussions of letting Everett and Blake in on family secrets. With the help of a local ranger (and dad to Harlan and Luna) Garret Briggs, played by Rodrigo Santoro, Sarah Michelle Gellar's arson investigator Kristin Ramsey aims to track down all the kids who were on the school bus and find out the truth.

Who Are the Creators Behind Wolf Pack?

The former Teen Wolf series creator Jeff Davis is back with another werewolf-centric series and he will serve as an executive producer alongside Joe Genier, Mike Elliot, Jason Ensler, Karen Gorodetsky, and Christian Taylor. Series star Sarah Michelle Gellar will also hop on board as an executive producer. The first episode is directed by Jason Ensler and written by Jeff Davis. From that point onward, Episodes 2 through 7 are written respectively by Emily Eslami and Jeffrey Nieves, Krystal Houghton Ziv, Carlos Foglia, Sean Crouch, Krystal Houghton Ziv, and Carlos Foglia and Alessandra Jara Del Castillo.

Related:Sarah Michelle Gellar Looks Back on 'Ringer' Ahead of 'Wolf Pack'

Wolf Pack Season 1 Episode Guide

Image via Paramount+

Here's all the info revealed so far about the episodes of Wolf Pack Season 1, including the titles, synopses, and release dates:

Episode 1: "From a Spark to a Flame" - January 26, 2023

A California wildfire traps a bus full of high school students, including Everett and Blake, who have an encounter with something lurking in the flames; Luna and Harlan cross the fire line in a desperate search for their missing Park Ranger father.

Episode 2: "Two Bitten, Two Born" - February 2, 2023

As the full moon reaches its peak, Everett, Blake, Luna and Harlan are drawn together by an unknown force; Kristen locks into the group as suspects as Garrett tries to survive the wildfire.

Episode 3: "Origin Point" - February 9, 2023

Taken into questioning by Ramsey and her team, Everett, Blake, Luna and Harlan construct an alibi; Luna and Harlan make a startling discovery when they defend Everett from their first terrifying sighting of the creature.

Episode 4: "Fear and Pain" - February 16, 2023

Garrett joins Ramsey's Arson Task Force, hoping to stay ahead of the investigation and protect his children's secret; Blake tries to protect Danny from a monstrous encounter.

Image via Paramount+

Related:Sarah Michelle Gellar Has No Interest in Returning to 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer'

Episode 5: "Incendiary" - February 23, 2023

The unknown caller leads the pack to the site of an attack; to protect their friends, Everett, Blake, Luna and Harlan crash a party; the task force follows a trail to an abandoned construction site where they discover the fire's point of origin.

Episode 6: "After Party" - March 9, 2023

The party turns deadly, causing the police to arrive; Ramsey and Garrett encounter something strange in the woods; the pack visits a former firefighter, Malcolm, to get answers about the wildfire.

Episode 7: "Lion's Breath" - March 16, 2023

The pack uncovers a truth about the wildfires; Blake's family is forced to leave the motel and Luna confides in her crush; Ramsey's investigation closes in on a suspect.

Episode 8: "Trophic Cascade" - March 30, 2023