The official trailer for Wolf, starring George MacKay and Lily-Rose Depp, has just dropped. Wolf tells the story of a young man who believes he is a wolf born in a human body. Nathalie Biancheri, who directed 2019's festival darling Nocturnal, writes and directs the drama. Wolf will be released theatrically on December 3 by Focus Features.

The trailer for Wolf begins at a post-conversion therapy camp of sorts for people with Species Identity Disorder, which is when people feel like they are animals trapped in human bodies. The lead character, Jacob, decides he wants to try this therapy and along with several other young people, is subjected to various forms of "treatment" that are designed to make his desire to be a wolf disappear. At treatment, Jacob forms a bond with a young woman who calls herself Wildcat.

As the trailer goes on, Jacob realizes he wants to run away from this form of therapy and live his truth, but a mysterious character known as The Zookeeper threatens any chance Jacob has at escape.

Star MacKay is a budding A-lister who is fresh off his breakthrough role in 2019's 1917. His upcoming roles include Munich — The Edge of War, The Trick, and I Came By. Rose-Depp, the daughter of Johnny Depp, is having a huge year, appearing in several new films on top of Wolf, including Crisis, Voyagers, and Silent Night. Wolf also stars Paddy Considine (The World's End), Eileen Walsh (Catastrophe), Fionn O'Shea (Handsome Devil), and Lola Petticrew (Dating Amber).

Wolf premiered at this year's Toronto International Film Festival a few weeks back. Considering its December release date, this intriguing film could prove to be a major Oscar contender. MacKay's dedicated turn as Jacob also may be enough to land him his first Oscar nomination for best actor.

Focus Features will release Wolf in theaters on December 3. Check out the official trailer and synopsis below:

Believing he is a wolf trapped in a human body, Jacob (George MacKay) eats, sleeps, and lives like a wolf – much to the shock of his family. When he’s sent to a clinic, Jacob and his animal-bound peers are forced to undergo increasingly extreme forms of ‘curative’ therapies. However, once he meets the mysterious Wildcat (Lily-Rose Depp), and as their friendship blossoms into an undeniable infatuation, Jacob is faced with a challenge: will he renounce his true self for love.

