Collider can exclusively share a new clip for Season 2 of Wolfboy and the Everything Factory, an original Apple TV+ animated series filled with wonder and adventure for kids and families. The show follows the titular Wolfboy (voiced by Kassian Akhtar), a human kid who discovers the secret realm of the Sprytes, where everything that exists in the world gets made.

In the new clip, Wolfboy and his Spryte friends use magical paintbrushes to color a flower field. While they are tasked with painting the flowers one by one and always respecting each plant’s outline, Wolfboy wants to turn the repetitive task into something fun. That’s why he starts to mix colors, create new flower patterns, and spray paint everywhere.

The exclusive clip also shows Wofboy using his imagination to turn his simple brush into a hose to cover the flower field quickly. In the realm of the Sprytes, anyone can use their creativity to shape reality, and Wolfboy is the most creative kid ever. In the show's first season, Wolfboy discovered he’s an essential piece of the eternal battle between creation and destruction. The exclusive clip underlines how Season 2 will have the hero mastering his newfound magical abilities.

While there’s a big battle of good against evil in the universe of Wolfboy and the Everything Factory, the series is also about the power of dreams to make life worth living. That’s why the new clip shows how Wolfboy will keep finding new ways to have fun with the Sprytes. In the exclusive clip, the boy’s imaginative way of handling a tedious task also turns into a color fight, as Wolfboy and his Spryte friends try to paint each other for fun.

Alongside newcomer Akhtar, Wolfboy and the Everything Factory also features the voices of Archie Yates as Sprout, Lilly Williams as Xandra, Cristina Milizia as Floof, and Abigail Estrella as Seth. Inspired by the work of visual artist Toff Mazery, the series is executive produced by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who also voices the Everything Factory’s noble Professor Luxcraft. For Season 2, Juno Temple will also be back as the evil Nyx, who’ll try to recruit Wolfboy to the dark side once he begins exploring a new underground realm just below the land of the Sprytes.

Season 2 of Wolfboy and the Everything Factory premieres this Friday, September 30, exclusively on Apple TV+. Check out the exclusive clip and the new season’s synopsis below.