Following a slew of Emmy nominations for their adult programming, Apple is moving even further into children’s programming, with shows produced by some pretty big names. As part of their fall lineup of childrens’ series, Apple TV+ has released the trailer for Wolfboy and the Everything Factory, a brand new animated series about the power of belief and creativity, executive produced by Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Inspired by the work of visual artist Toff Mazery, the series follows the titular Wolfboy (Kassian Akhtar), who sneaks away from school to follow a pair of mystical ‘Sprytes’ down a rabbit hole and into an adventure where he discovers a strange realm at the center of the earth. The titular Everything Factory, the young boy discovers, is responsible for creating things like nature, weather, even life itself — a place where he can make his weirdest, wildest dreams come true. And when caught in a battle between the forces of creation and destruction, Wolfboy learned that his mother was right: that the dreamers like him are the ones who change the world for the better.

Image via Apple TV+

RELATED: 'Foundation’ Release Date, Cast, Episode Details, and Everything We Know So Far About the Apple TV+ Series

Alongside newcomer Akhtar, the series also features the voices of Archie Yates as Sprout, Lilly Williams as Xandra, and Cristina Milizia as Floof, along with Gordon-Levitt himself voicing the Everything Factory’s noble Professor Luxcraft. Special guest appearances also include the voices of Emmy-nominated actress Juno Temple, and stage and screen legend John Lithgow.

The announcement comes as part of a three-series lineup from Apple, also including Get Rolling with Otis, based on the book series by Loren Long, and Puppy Place, a live-action series based on the best-selling books from Scholastic.

Wolfboy and the Everything Factory is co-created and written by Mazery and Edward Jesse, with Michael Ryan serving as writer, showrunner, and executive producer. Gordon-Levitt executive produces the series alongside Jared Geller, HITRECORD, and Bento Box Entertainment co-founders Scott Greenberg and Joel Kuwahara.

All ten episodes of Wolfboy and the Everything Factory will premiere exclusively on Apple TV+ on September 24. Check out the trailer for Wolfboy and the Everything Factory below:

KEEP READING: 'Dickinson' Will Return for Third and Final Season This Fall on Apple TV+

Share Share Tweet Email

Tripwire Ousts CEO John Gibson Following Controversial Tweet It looks like John Gibson left his career on the 'Killing Floor'.

Read Next