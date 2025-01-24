Werewolves are one of the most foundational horror monsters. More flexible in their definition than a vampire, werewolves can appear as large wolves, hulking and salivating beasts, or half-men, half-wolves. No movies are synonymous with the half-man/half-wolf look more than the 1941 classic The Wolf Man and its 2010 remake, The Wolfman. The iconic feral man-beast design was originally created by makeup artist, Jack Pierce, and later recreated by the king of werewolf makeup himself, Rick Baker. Baker’s involvement with The Wolfman was unfortunately limited in post-production. However, he still managed to assemble a wolfman costume that perfectly represented the suffocating gothic horror of the film.

2010’s ‘The Wolfman’ is an Homage to the Gothic Horror and Monster Movies

Gothic horror is preoccupied with inner demons and tortured protagonists, the manifestation of the supernatural, and death. Joe Johnston’s 2010 The Wolfman, starring Benicio del Toro as the film’s lead, Lawrence Talbot, and Anthony Hopkins as his father, is likewise obsessed with these themes. When Ben Talbot (Simon Merrells) is murdered in 1891, the estranged Lawrence returns to his ancestral home. As he attempts to reconcile with his father, mourn his brother, and comfort his brother’s devastated widow (Emily Blunt), rumors of a werewolf run wild among the townspeople. The story veers off from gothic onto a bloody, gory path that is much more creature horror.

Ben Talbot’s death is a gruesome one. The sight is pure slasher gore, and yet, when combined with the moody backdrop, his corpse goes towards building the first act’s overwhelming sense of suffocating doom. The Talbot estate is a massive stone mansion, located on the foggy moors and bracketed by forestry. The color grading in The Wolfman is faux black-and-white as a nice wink to the original The Wolf Man. Lingering shots of the full moon are peppered through the film, a worrying reminder of the source of carnage.

The Makeup Reminds the Audience That This Is a Wolf Man, Not a Werewolf