Universal has been trying to revitalize its iconic monsters for years. After the critical and financial failure of The Mummy brought their plans for a monster cinematic universe to a halt, the studio came up with a new strategy, one that allowed more creative freedom. With fresh reinventions of classic characters in films such as The Invisible Man and Renfield, it was only time before the studio would want to revisit The Wolf Man.

Wolf Man was originally announced in 2020 hot off the heels. While not much is known about the plot, it is said to follow a man who is attempting to protect his family against - you guessed it - a werewolf.

Three years after Wolf Man was announced in 2020, a release date for the film has finally been announced: October 25, 2024. It's no secret that Blumhouse is choosing to release the flick just in time for Halloween; a common occurrence for the production company. This past October, the company released not one but two horror movies before the spookiest night of the year, with The Exorcist: Believer and Five Nights At Freddy's. Given that Universal Studios has its annual "Halloween Horror Nights" each year, perhaps we can expect a scary Wolf Man maze in 2024. As of right now, the film will be competing against the highly anticipated slasher sequel Terrifier 3 in its opening weekend.

Is There a Trailer for 'Wolf Man'?

Since the film is just beginning production, there isn't yet a trailer for Wolf Man; however, you can watch the Universal Pictures classic Wolf Man, which originally premiered in 1941 and starred Lon Chaney Jr. as The Wolf Man. The film also starred Claude Rains, Ralph Bellamy, Warren William, and Patrick Knowles. The original film was so popular among audiences that it generated multiple sequels and many fans of Lon Chaney Jr.'s character Larry Talbot, aka The Wolf Man. You can click the link below to purchase or rent the film on Amazon Prime Video.

Who Stars In 'Wolf Man'?

Three years after Ryan Gosling was slated as the lead in Blumhouse and Universal Pictures' remake of Wolf Man, it has now been announced that the Barbie star is being replaced by Christopher Abbott.

So far, Christopher Abbott is the only actor credited for Wolf Man. Abbott is currently enjoying the success of his latest film Poor Things, co-starring Emma Stone, and the film is a favorite of the approaching awards season. Abbott has also appeared in the hit HBO show Girls, as well as Hulu's Catch-22 limited series, and the Apple TV+ drama The Crowded Room alongside Tom Holland. Abbott will also star alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson in next year's superhero movie Kraven the Hunter.

Do We Know What 'Wolf Man' Is About?

Very little plot information for the upcoming Wolf Man has been released. All that is known is that the film focuses on a man who is forced to protect his family from a werewolf. Back when Gosling was attached to star in the film, it was said that the film would follow an anchorman who gets infected by the curse, however, it seems that the plot has changed.

The 1941 version of the film followed the story of Larry Talbot (Chaney), a man who returns to Wales to reconcile with his father. While there, he stabs a werewolf who is attacking a young woman. Larry is then bitten by the wolf, thus turning into one himself. Even more terrifying is the fact that Larry turns into a wolf every night, not just on full moons, and has no recollection of his actions, or who he harms, when he returns to his human form. Two years after the release of Wolf Man, Frankenstein Meets the Wolf Man was released. In this sequel, Larry is brought back to life by grave robbers who dig him up and expose him to the full moon. In an attempt to return to the grave, Larry must rid himself of the werewolf gene, and, to do this, he seeks the help of Dr. Frankenstein.

More recently was the 2010 box office flop The Wolfman starring Benicio Del Toro and Emily Blunt, with the same plot as the 1941 film. Due to the movie's lackluster sales, combined with the same performance in 2017's The Mummy, Universal seemed to want to stray away from going full in on their exploration of the Universal Monsters.

However, when Gosling had the lead in the 2024 adaption, he was reportedly pitching his story ideas to writers for this upcoming remake. Since Gosling is still listed as an executive producer on the project, combined with his continually rising star power as an actor, he may still have some say over the storyline of the new film.

Who Is Making 'Wolf Man'?

Another switch-up in production comes with re-instated director Leigh Whannell, who was originally slated as director before being temporarily replaced by Derek Cianfrance. Cianfrance had previously directed Gosling in several films, including Blue Valentine and The Place Beyond the Pines. This isn't Whannell's first directing gig as he'd previously directed the critically acclaimed The Invisible Man and Upgrade.

As previously mentioned, Leigh Whannell will be directing the film. Whannell found major success in the 2020 Elizabeth Moss-starring film The Invisible Man, which has similar themes to a Universal Monster picture. The film tells the story of Moss's character Celia as she navigates life after the death of her abusive ex, all the while believing she is being haunted by a being that no one can see. Moss's co-star, Oliver Jackson-Cohen (The Haunting of Hill House), takes on a role reminiscent of a "mad scientist." While it isn't the same plot as the 1933 Universal film of the same name, 2020's The Invisible Man, alongside Whannell's directing, proved that audiences still love a good monster story.

Whannell also penned the script for the film alongside his wife Corbett Tuck. A previous draft of the film's script was written by Dumb Money scribes Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo.

Jason Blum will be producing Wolf Man, marking his second venture into the world of Universal monsters after The Invisible Man. With Blumhouse's horror expertise (and gigantic success) with films like Get Out, The Black Phone, and Paranormal Activity, the addition of Blum is incredibly valuable to the reboot.

Executive producers on the film include Whannell, Ryan Gosling, Ken Kao (The Favourite), and Mel Turner.

What Other Universal Monster Movies Are in Development?

It's safe to say that, as of now, the curse has been broken on Universal's fear of rebooting their beloved monsters. With news of the Wolf Man reboot comes several other possible additions to the franchise. One film, which still remains untitled, is currently in production and being directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillet (known collectively as Radio Silence). The film stars Melissa Barrera (Scream), Dan Stevens (The Guest), and Kathryn Newton (Freaky). While no plot or character information is available, it's rumored that the film's initial working title was Dracula's Daughter. The film was also set to star Angus Cloud, but the actor tragically passed away earlier this year. The film is currently slated for an April 2024 release.

Also in the monster pipeline is a film utilizing the talents of 21 Jump Street duo Phil Lord and Chris Miller with Channing Tatum also attached. The project has some other powerhouse producers behind the camera including Aditya Sood (Strays), Michael Parents (Arrival), and Lexi Barta (She Said). At this time, the only cast listed for the project is Tatum, with the film being described as "tongue and cheek," which fits perfectly with Tatum's previous silly roles in films like Kingsman: The Golden Cirlce, The Lego Batman Movie, Hail, Caesar!, and 22 Jump Street.

Elizabeth Banks is another big name being thrown into the Universal Monster world as Invisible Woman is added to the production company's slate. While Banks is so far the only actor credited, she is also set to direct the picture. Erin Cressida Wilson (The Girl on the Train) penned the script for the film. Listed alongside Banks as producers are Max Handleman (Pitch Perfect) and Alison Small (Cocaine Bear), both of whom have worked with Banks in the past. While there is currently no plot or release date information available, Invisible Woman will be following in the not-so-invisible box office footprints of The Invisible Man starring Elisabeth Moss and raking in $144 million worldwide upon its release. If those numbers are any indication of what's possible for Invisible Woman, Banks has nothing to be scared of.

With these three titles as just a few examples of what's planned for the studio and their iconic and creepy characters, the box office is certain to turn into a Universal Monster Mash.