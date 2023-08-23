From a jazz pianist to a murderer, to a man living with a doll, to an actual living doll, Ryan Gosling's versatility cannot be denied. With his acting resume already sounding like a pretty epic game of Mad Libs, Gosling will add to that roster of colorful characters with Wolfman, where he will play - you guessed it - a man who turns into a wolf during the full moon. While it was originally announced way back in 2020, things seem to finally be moving forward for the hairy flick.

When Is Wolfman Coming Out?

While there isn't yet a release date set for Wolfman, if anything can be inferred from Universal's last monster movie release, Renfield, that's nothing out of the ordinary. Renfield took about four years from the idea's inception to its theatrical release. If Wolfman is to follow in those footsteps, we may be seeing the furry leading man on the big screen sooner than we think. And, if you need to get your fill of Universal Monsters sooner, you can snag one of the 4K Ultra HD 8-Disc Universal Monsters sets this October.

Is There a Trailer for Wolfman?

As fun as it would be to watch Ryan Gosling transform into Wolfman, fans will have to wait a bit longer. The film is still in pre-production, so we'll have to use our imaginations for now.

Who Stars In Wolfman?

So far, Ryan Gosling is the only cast credited for Wolfman. Gosling, best known for roles like Noah in The Notebook and Lars in Lars and the Real Girl, got his start as a 1990s child actor in a similar genre to the one he will soon be undertaking. Gosling's first credits include Are You Afraid of the Dark?, Goosebumps, and the film Frankenstein and Me, all very fitting for what's to come in Wolfman.

What Is Wolfman About?

While very little plot information for the upcoming Wolfman has yet to be released, this is not Universal Picture's first title with that name. In 1941, they released The Wolf Man, starring Lon Chaney Jr. The film centers around Chaney, playing a man named Larry Talbot who is bitten by a werewolf, subsequently turning into one himself on every full moon. In 1943 Frankenstein Meets the Wolf Man was released, where Larry seeks a cure for his werewolf genes and contacts Dr. Frankenstein in an attempt to do so.

More recently was the 2010 box office flop The Wolfman starring Benicio Del Toro and Emily Blunt, with the same plot as the 1941 film. Due to the movie's lackluster sales, combined with the same performance by 2017's The Mummy, Universal seemed to want to stray away from going full in on their exploration of the Universal Monsters.

However, with Gosling reportedly pitching his own story ideas to writers for this upcoming remake, combined with his continuing rising star power as an actor, there is enough confidence in the project to keep it moving forward.

The film itself will reportedly be set in the present day and will tonally be in a similar vein to the Jake Gyllenhaal film Nightcrawler with Gosling playing an anchorman who becomes infected with the lycanthrope curse.

Who Is Making Wolfman?

Gosling, who is also listed as a producer, is in good company with the other credited filmmakers, including Jason Blum of Blumhouse Productions. With Blumhouse's horror expertise (and gigantic success) with films like Get Out, The Black Phone, and Paranormal Activity, the addition of Blum is incredibly valuable to the reboot.

Ken Kao is also listed as a producer of the film. Kao is no stranger to working with the new Wolfman lead, as he was an executive producer on Gosling's 2016 film The Nice Guys. Kao is also credited with recent projects like the Oscar-winning The Favourite and Jonah Hill's directorial debut Mid90s.

While the original script was written by Rebecca Angelo and Lauren Schuker Blum (Dumb Money), it was then taken over by Derek Cianfrance, who is also set to direct the film. Cianfrance is another filmmaker who has worked with Gosling before, on Blue Valentine and The Place Beyond the Pines. In an interview with Collider, Gosling expressed his excitement about reuniting with the acclaimed filmmaker saying:

I just would do anything with Derek, but the idea of doing something like that just seems really exciting. It's new for both of us, but in some way, I feel like it's kind of the movie we've made already a few times, but in literal form. We've always kind of made the metaphorical version of it, and it's sort of like the opportunity to really, to just make the literal version of what we've been hacking away at.

Leigh Whannell, who previously teamed up with Universal and Blumhouse on the 2020 reinvention of The Invisible Man, was originally in talks to direct before departing the project. Cory Finley, who most recently directed the sci-fi satire Landscape With Invisible Hand was also eyed to direct the film early in its development.

While not much is known about Wolfman as a whole, this lineup of industry pros behind the camera is sure to make it a success.

What Other Universal Monster Movies Are in Development?

It's safe to say that, as of now, the curse has been broken on Universal's fear of rebooting their beloved monsters. With news of the Wolfman reboot comes that of several other possible additions to the franchise. One film, which is currently untitled, will be directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillet (known collectively as Radio Silence) and stars Melissa Barrera (Scream), Dan Stevens (The Guest), and Kathryn Newton (Freaky). While no plot or character information is available, it's rumored that the film's initial working title was Dracula's Daughter. The film is currently slated for an April 2024 release.

Also in the monster pipeline is a film utilizing the talents of 21 Jump Street duo Phil Lord and Chris Miller with Channing Tatum also attached. The project has some other powerhouse producers behind the camera including Aditya Sood (Strays), Michael Parents (Arrival), and Lexi Barta (She Said).

Elizabeth Banks is another big name being thrown into the Universal Monster world as Invisible Woman is added to the production company's slate. While Banks is so far the only actor credited, she is also set to direct the picture. Listed alongside Banks as producers are Max Handleman (Pitch Perfect) and Alison Small (Cocaine Bear), both of whom have worked with Banks in the past. While there is currently no plot or release date information available, Invisible Woman will be following in the not-so-invisible box office footprints of The Invisible Man starring Elisabeth Moss and raking in $144 million worldwide upon its release. If those numbers are any indication of what's possible for Invisible Woman, Banks has nothing to be scared of.

With these three titles only a few examples of what's planned for the studio and their iconic and creepy characters, the box office is certain to turn into a Universal Monster Mash.