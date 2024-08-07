The Big Picture Apple is doubling down on the success of Wolfs with a sequel already in development, featuring Brad Pitt and George Clooney returning.

Wolfs will premiere at the Venice Film Festival before hitting theaters for a limited time before heading to Apple TV+ on September 27.

Apple's decision to alter release plans for Wolfs may be a strategic move based on past box office performances of other original films.

Apple is displaying an extreme level of confidence in one of its highly-anticipated upcoming films. A new report from Deadline revealed that a sequel to Wolfs is already in the works, with both Brad Pitt and George Clooney returning. Jon Watts, who wrote and directed the original Wolfs, will also be back in the saddle to pen the script and helm the sequel, reuniting the core trio that got fans so excited about the film in the first place. Wolfs is set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival when it kicks off later this month, and will then debut in theaters on September 20 for a limited time only before arriving on Apple TV+ on September 27. This was not in the original plan, as Wolfs was initially supposed to receive a full theatrical run, like other Apple Original Films, and then premiere on the platform at a later date.

This could be in response to Apple Original Films not faring particularly well at the box office with full theatrical runs, particularly Argylle, which failed to reach $100 million at the worldwide box office despite a reported budget of more than $200 million. Killers of the Flower Moon, the Martin Scorsese-directed pic starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, also failed to reach its reported budget, closing its theatrical run with $157 million worldwide. Napoleon did manage to narrowly scrape into the green, earning $221 million, but this margin in profits likely isn't where Apple would like to be operating. The report indicates that Apple will make these decisions going forward based on the market, with other films such as Pitt's F1 movie maintaining the traditional theatrical release.

What Is ‘Wolfs’ About and Who Else Stars in It?

Wolfs follows two fixers, Nick (Pitt) and Jack (Clooney), who both get assigned to the same job and then are forced to work together. In addition to Pitt and Clooney, Wolfs also stars Amy Ryan, who was nominated for an Oscar for her performance in Gone Baby Gone (2007), and also plays Holly in The Office. Austin Abrams and Richard Kind also star in Wolfs, but it's unclear at this time who besides Pitt and Clooney will return for the sequel.

Wolfs arrives in theaters on September 20 for one week only before premiering on Apple TV+ on September 27. Check out the trailer for the film above and stay tuned to Collider for future updates.

WATCH ON APPLE TV+