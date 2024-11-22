It seems the pack is breaking up sooner than fans hoped. Director Jon Watts, who helmed Wolfs, the Apple TV+ action-comedy starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt, has all but confirmed that a sequel to the film is unlikely after all. Despite confirmation of a sequel being announced by Apple, Watts has now poured cold water on the idea, and it seems like the story of Clooney’s and Pitt’s rival fixers won’t be continuing on-screen.

While speaking with Collider's Steve Weintraub while promoting his new Star Wars series, Skeleton Crew, alongside Christopher Ford, Watts revealed what's next for him—and what isn't on the horizon anymore, saying: "I don't know what I'm directing next, and I don't think there's going to be a Wolfs sequel."

It's disappointing news for fans who were eager to see more of the snarky banter and action-packed hijinks that Wolfs promised. Although the reviews were somewhat mixed, the chemistry between Clooney and Pitt, two extremely close friends going all the way back to their Ocean's Eleven days, was seen as a major highlight for the movie and, with an ending that could definitely be interpreted as open to a continuation, it looks unlikely now. The film holds a modest 67% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics praising Clooney and Pitt but criticizing the thin plot and reliance on star power. Despite its high-profile cast and hefty production budget, the movie failed to generate significant buzz during its limited theatrical release and subsequent streaming debut on Apple TV+.

Was 'Wolfs' a Success for Apple?

It's also quite surprising to see it not going ahead, given the reaction from Apple to the film. Just a week after release, Apple proudly proclaimed that Wolfs was the most-viewed feature film in the entire history of Apple TV+. An achievement like that in only a week of release was a stunning success, and a sequel was approved by the streamer. The head of Apple Original Films' features division, Matt Dentler, even said, at the time, that he wasn't surprised by Wolfs success in the following statement:

"When George, Brad and Jon approached us with the idea for Wolfs , it was an easy call — a crackling, fun movie starring two Oscar winners who everyone knows are iconic together. Now, audiences have chosen in droves to make Wolfs part of their weekend, making the movie a global blockbuster. We always consider Apple TV+ to be the home for the world’s most talented artists to create and deliver their best work, and it’s exciting to see audiences embrace that so overwhelmingly."

Wolfs is now available to stream on Apple TV+, and Watts' Skeleton Crew arrives on December 3 on Disney+. Look for our full interview with Watts soon.

