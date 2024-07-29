The Big Picture Brad Pitt and George Clooney star in crime thriller Wolfs as fixers forced to team up.

Director Jon Watts created film roles specifically for Pitt and Clooney.

Watts wanted their dynamic in Wolfs to be unlike any previous collaboration between the two.

The next big team-up from two of Hollywood's biggest stars just got an exciting new look. A new report from Empire Magazine unveiled an image from Wolfs, the upcoming crime thriller starring Brad Pitt and George Clooney. The film is written and directed by Jon Watts (Spider-Man Home trilogy), and also stars Amy Ryan (The Office), Richard King (Argo), and Austin Abrams (Paper Towns), and is described as following two lone wolf fixers who are forced to team up after being assigned the same job. While speaking to Empire Magazine, Watts described both Jack (Clooney) and Nick (Pitt) in the film as birds of a feather, and two characters who bear a striking resemblance to an icon from Clooney's past:

"I just wanted to know what it would be like if two of those guys met. Would they kill each other? Would they become best friends? [They've] both played that guy. It's like two Michael Claytons."

For those unfamiliar, Clooney starred as Michael Clayton in the film of the same name alongside Tilda Swinton nearly 20 years ago in 2007. The film came from writer/director Tony Gilroy, who most recently wrote and directed the hit Star Wars Disney+ series, Andor. Clooney plays a fixer who is brought in by a law firm to "handle" a situation with a chemical company in the midst of a billion-dollar lawsuit. Watts also revealed that the parts of Jack and Nick were written specifically for Clooney and Pitt due to their calm, cool, and collected personalities they've displayed throughout their career. Although the pair has appeared in several films together before, Watts wanted their dynamic in Wolfs to be unlike anything the audience has ever seen.

Brad Pitt and George Clooney Are Not Partners in ‘Wolfs’

Image via Empire Magazine

Clooney and Pitt have teamed up in the past with the Ocean movies from Steven Soderbergh, and even in the Coen Brothers' Burn After Reading, but always as friend, and never foe. Watts was curious as to how these two would play off each other when forced to work together, while both would rather be anywhere else, which he talked about more while speaking to Empire Magazine:

"They seem like they've been in all of these films as partners, but it's really only three movies, and I feel like that was a completely underutilized relationship."

With star power like Clooney and Pitt at the helm, it's safe to say Wolfs is on a lot of radars as one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Pitt most recently starred opposite Margot Robbie in Babylon and Bullet Train, while Clooney made a small cameo as Bruce Wayne in The Flash, and also starred alongside Julia Roberts in Ticket to Paradise.

Wolfs premieres in theaters on September 20. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage of the film, check out the new-look image above, and watch both Clooney and Pitt work together in Oceans Eleven, available for rent on Prime Video.

