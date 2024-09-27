Hollywood leading men George Clooney and Brad Pitt are teaming up as rival-slash-reluctant accomplices in Apple TV+’s Wolfs. This marks their first collaboration since the 2008 film Burn After Reading reuniting them after 16 years. Having previously portrayed Danny Ocean and Rusty Ryan in Ocean’s Eleven, the duo is no stranger to the action-comedy genre. In Wolfs, Clooney plays a professional “fixer”, someone hired to cover up high-profile crimes, who clashes with Pitt’s character, a fellow fixer when they find themselves stuck on the same job - despite both preferring to work solo.

Wolfs is set for a limited theatrical release in the U.S. on September 20, followed by its streaming debut on Apple TV+ on September 27, 2024. In the meantime, check out the cast and character guide for Wolfs.

George Clooney

Jack

Image via Sony Pictures/Apple TV+

George Clooney stars as Jack. A Hollywood triple threat, Clooney has expanded his long-spanning career as a prolific actor, director, and producer. He gained fame with his breakout role as Dr. Doug Ross on the medical drama ER, showcasing his quick wit and charm. Clooney’s film career took off with significant roles in Batman & Robin and O Brother, Where Art Thou?, the latter earning him a Golden Globe.

In 2001, he starred in the highly successful Ocean’s Eleven, a remake that established him as a leading man and led to two sequels. Clooney’s directorial debut came in 2002 with Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, and he received critical acclaim for his work on Syriana, which earned him an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. He further solidified his reputation with Good Night, and Good Luck, which he directed and co-wrote, receiving multiple Oscar nominations. Clooney continued to explore several projects, most recently directing the inspirational The Boys in the Boat. Clooney is also set to make his Broadway debut in 2025 based on Good Night, and Good Luck.

Brad Pitt

Nick

Image via Sony Pictures/Apple TV+

Brad Pitt stars as Nick. The ultimate leading man of Hollywood, Pitt first established his star power in the 1989 horror film Cutting Class. But his breakout role only came around in 1994 with the epic, The Legends of the Fall. Best known for taking on gritty roles, Pitt solidified his status in cult classics like Fight Club, portraying the unsettling antihero. His performance in Babel marked the beginning of serious award consideration, culminating in an Oscar for Best Picture for 12 Years a Slave and a Best Actor win for Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.

Pitt’s career highlights include memorable performances in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Inglourious Basterds, Burn After Reading, Moneyball, and The Big Short. Some of his most recent films include the Oscar-nominated Babylon and the action flick Bullet Train. Pitt is set to star as Sonny Hayes in the Formula One-inspired movie, F1, slated for a global theatrical release on June 25, 2025, and on June 27 in American theaters.

Amy Ryan

Margaret

Image via Sony Pictures/Apple TV+

Amy Ryan stars as Margaret. Ryan received critical acclaim and an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Helene McCready in the 2007 thriller Gone Baby Gone. In television, Ryan portrayed Beadie Russell in HBO’s The Wire, psychiatrist Adele Brousse in In Treatment, and most notably, Holly Flax in NBC’s The Office. Her most recent roles include Jan, the sinister bassoonist and original case culprit, in Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building and Melanie Matthews in Apple TV+’s Sugar.

Like any other professional actor, Ryan’s background includes a stage career in theater. Making her Broadway debut in 1993, she went on to snag three Tony Award nominations for her performances in “Uncle Vanya” and “A Streetcar Named Desire”. In 2024, Ryan starred in the revival of “Doubt: A Parable”.

Austin Abrams

Kid

Image via Sony Pictures/Apple TV+

Austin Abrams stars as Kid. Abrams had his breakthrough moment in television thanks to his role as Ron Anderson in Seasons 5 and 6 of The Walking Dead. The actor later on cemented his reputation in the industry with his role as Ethan Lewis in HBO’s Euphoria.

Outside of television, Abrams appeared in films like The Kings of Summer, Paper Towns, and Brad’s Status. A versatile actor in his own right, Abrams has dipped his toes in several genres, including the horror flick Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, and the romantic drama Chemical Hearts. Most recently, Abrams starred in Laurel Parmet’s first feature film, The Starling Girl, which made its debut world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival 2023.

Poorna Jagannathan

June

Image via Netflix

Poorna Jagannathan stars as June. Jagannathan is best recognized for her role as Dr. Nalini Vishwakumar, the determined yet lovable mother of Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) in Netflix’s hit series Never Have I Ever. Besides playing a doting motherly figure, the actress has also played Safar Khan in the HBO miniseries The Night Of. Her acting portfolio also includes performances in Big Little Lies, Ramy, and Defending Jacob. She later on expanded to the Bollywood industry, with a role in Delhi Belly, which won her the Stardust Award for Best Supporting Actress. Most recently, the actress appeared in the Netflix comedy The Out-Laws and Turtles All the Way Down on Max.

Besides her on-screen work, Jagannathan has also been heavily involved behind the scenes as a producer for Nirbhaya, a powerful and thought-provoking play that won the 2013 Amnesty International Award for its exploration of sexual violence.

Zlatko Burić

Dimitri

Image via Apple TV+

Zlatko Burić stars as Dimitri. With his roots in the experimental theater group Kugla Glumište, Burić found his footing in the Danish acting scene in the ‘80s. Through his collaborations with director Nicolas Winding Refn, Burić quickly became a familiar face in the film industry. Burić first gained popularity thanks to his performance as drug dealer Milo in the Pusher trilogy, which earned him the coveted Bodil Award for Best Supporting Actor. The actor went on to reprise his role in the 2012 British remake of Pusher.

Besides Danish cinema, Burić gained blockbuster fame from his role as the Russian billionaire Yuri Karpov in the apocalyptic classic 2012. The actor would then play another Russian oligarch in the satirical black comedy film Triangle of Sadness. The film would later earn Burić both the European Film Award and a Guldbagge Award.

Richard Kind

Kid's dad

Image via Hulu

Richard Kind stars as Kid’s dad. Kind came to prominence thanks to his role as Dr. Mark Devanow in the ‘90s NBC series Mad About You, followed by his role as Paul Lassiter in ABC’s Spin City. He’s then carved out a niche playing lovable oddballs, appearing in Curb Your Enthusiasm, Red Oaks, and most recently, Only Murders in the Building. Most recently, can be seen in his hilarious guest appearance in Night Court, playing a washed-up Broadway producer. Over the past few decades, he’s surprised audiences in hit shows like Scrubs, Law & Order, and Young Sheldon.

Kind’s acting portfolio includes a long line of voice acting credits specifically in Disney movies. From voicing Molt in the 1998 flick A Bug’s Life to voicing Bing Bon in Inside Out, Kind has become a staple in the world of animation. Besides his Disney roles, Kind has also voiced Tom Cat in Tom and Jerry: The Movie, and the Dad Rat in Garfield: The Movie.

Frances McDormand

Pamela Dowd-Henry

Frances McDormand voices Pamela Dowd-Henry. A Yale Drama School graduate, McDormand is best known for her long-term partnership with fellow collaborators Joel and Ethan Coen, featuring in movies like Blood Simple and Raising Arizona. The actress would then go on to snag her first Academy Award nomination for her performance in Mississippi Burning. However, it was only in 1996 that McDormand clinched her first Oscar as best actress, thanks to her role as the hilarious pregnant Minnesota policewoman Marge Gunderson in Fargo. She would go on to win her second Oscar 21 years later for her heart-wrenching performance in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, playing a distraught mother frustrated at the police’s incompetency in searching for her murdered daughter.

On top of her work in movies, McDormand scored an Emmy lead actress win in 2014 for the miniseries Olive Kitteridge, which is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name. Most recently, McDormand returned to her drama roots in AppleTV+’s The Tragedy of Macbeth, a fierce, power-hungry adaptation of the original play by William Shakespeare.