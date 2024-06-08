Back in September 2021, it was reported that George Clooney and Brad Pitt would be reuniting on-screen once more for a new thriller directed by Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts. Details about this upcoming film have been kept under wraps for quite some time, leaving many questions about the movie that will once again reunite Pitt and Clooney after their collaborations in the Ocean’s trilogy and Burn After Reading. The two actors, who were each named “Sexiest Man Alive” in 1995/2000 (Pitt) and 1997 (Clooney), have a way of captivating audiences with roles that combine humor and action seamlessly and will no doubt continue that legacy with their latest cinematic joint venture, Wolfs. This article will tell you everything you need to know about the film before it hits theaters this fall!

Image via Sony Pictures/Apple TV+

Wolfs will have its theatrical premiere on September 20, 2024. The movie will be exclusively in theaters before it becomes available to rent or purchase on VOD. It will eventually be available to stream on Apple TV+ soon after its theatrical run, following in line with other Apple productions such as Napoleon, Killers of the Flower Moon, and Argylle.

Watch the Trailer for ‘Wolfs’

Apple TV and Sony Pictures released the first official trailer for Wolfs on May 29, 2024. As you can see in the trailer, Wolfs will be an action-packed comedy that forces two men to work together on a job that’s much more complicated than either of them expected. Filled with fight sequences, car chases, and snarky one-liners, the two are thrust into “frenemy” territory with each other if they want to live to see another day.

Who Stars in ‘Wolfs’?

Academy Award winner Brad Pitt is best known for performing in cult classic movies such as Fight Club, Inglourious Basterds, and Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood. He will be taking on the role of Nick in Wolfs, a “fixer” hired to neutralize risks and situations for rich and powerful people. The Academy Award-winning actor first gained recognition in his acting career as a hitchhiker in the 1991 film Thelma & Louise and quickly gained popularity as he appeared in other early 90s films like A River Runs Through It, Legends of the Fall, and Interview with the Vampire. After he established himself as a leading man in David Fincher’s 1995 psychological thriller, Se7en, and Terry Gilliam’s 12 Monkeys, Pitt quickly became a household name.

This led him to more success in blockbuster films like the Ocean’s Eleven trilogy, Troy, and Mr. and Mrs. Smith. He also founded the production company, Plan B Entertainment, and went on to produce The Departed, 12 Years A Slave, and Moonlight, all of which went on to receive Academy Awards for Best Picture. In addition to Wolfs, he is also slated to star in an upcoming untitled film about Formula One racing directed by Top Gun: Maverick filmmaker Joseph Kosinski.

Academy Award winner George Clooney joins Pitt as a co-star in Wolfs as Jack, the other “fixer” who shows up on the scene first. The 63-year-old actor kicked off his acting career in the 90s television drama series, ER and quickly gained traction after his breakout role in Quentin Tarantino’s From Dusk Till Dawn in 1996. Since then Clooney has played iconic roles such as Batman in Batman & Robin, Captain Billy Tyne in the disaster-drama film, The Perfect Storm, and Ulysses Everett McGill in the Coen Brothers’ satirical adaptation of Homer’s epic The Odyssey in O’ Brother Where Art Thou?. He then went on to team up with Pitt in their first film collaboration, Ocean’s Eleven, as the titular Danny Ocean. Similar to Brad Pitt, Clooney also founded a production company, Smokehouse Pictures, and has produced several acclaimed films, such as Argo, The Ides of March, and most recently, The Boys in the Boat. In addition to his Hollywood career, he co-founded the American tequila company Casamigos and is known for his political and economic activism with his wife, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney.

Joining Clooney and Pitt in Wolfs is Academy Award nominee Amy Ryan as Margaret. Ryan is known best for her roles in Gone Baby Gone and Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead, but has most recently appeared in Ari Aster’s A24 film Beau Is Afraid and the new television crime-drama series, Sugar. In February 2023, Austin Abrams and Poorna Jagannathan were confirmed as cast members in the film, with Abrams playing an unnamed hostage of Jack and Nick. He is known for his character Ethan Lewis in the HBO drama series Euphoria and has also acted in Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, Paper Towns, and Do Revenge. Poorna Jagannathan also has an unnamed character in Wolfs and is a prominent character in the Netflix comedy series Never Have I Ever and the HBO drama miniseries, The Night Of.

What Is ‘Wolfs’ About?

Image via Sony Pictures/Apple TV+

As mentioned earlier, the details of the plot of Wolfs were largely kept under wraps until the recent release of the trailer. The premise starts with Margaret (Amy Ryan) calling a service to take care of a predicament she’s found herself in. Clooney’s character, Jack, shows up and gets to work on “fixing” the situation, but is shocked and insulted when Pitt’s character, Nick, shows up shortly after him to do the same job. The two men clearly have a rocky history with each other and, although little is known about what organization they work for, they somehow find themselves forced to work together on this job.

Similar to Harvey Keitel’s character, “The Wolf,” in Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction, they are skilled “fixers” who specialize in cleaning up whatever messes their clients create, such as figuring out how to get rid of a dead body and sterilize the crime scene. However, as they both consider themselves to be a “lone wolf” type, they don’t work well with others and each has specific ways they go about their business.

After they are both sent to the same job location, they soon learn from whomever they work for that they will have to team up to take care of a situation that is quickly getting out of control. The dead man they were meant to remove turns out to be alive after all, and on top of that, he is in possession of a bag containing a large amount of drugs. Despite their obvious disdain for one another, they have undeniable similarities in their work ethic and abilities. In this movie, they’ll have to put aside their differences, work together, and (most importantly) keep their guns out of each other’s faces if they want to live through this job.

The official synopsis for Wolfs from Sony Pictures reads:

George Clooney and Brad Pitt reunite for the action comedy WOLFS. Clooney plays a professional fixer hired to cover up a high profile crime. But when a second fixer (Pitt) shows up and the two “lone wolves” are forced to work together, they find their night spiraling out of control in ways that neither one of them expected.

Who Is Making ‘Wolfs’?

Image via Marvel Studios

Wolfs is written and directed by Jon Watts. Prior to directing this film, Watts also directed Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and the 2014 Eli Roth horror movie, Clown. Watts was originally set to direct the upcoming 2025 reboot of The Fantastic Four but left the project to helm Wolfs because he purportedly wanted to take a break from superhero movies.

After a lengthy studio bidding war between Apple TV+, Sony Pictures, Lionsgate, MGM, Universal Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures, Netflix, and Amazon Studios, Apple TV+ won the rights to the film with Sony taking over theatrical distribution. This is the second time that Apple TV+ and Sony Pictures have teamed up, following their collaboration on Ridley Scott’s 2023 epic historical drama, Napoleon. The film is executive produced by Michael Beugg (Babylon) and jointly produced by director Jon Watts, co-stars Brad Pitt and George Clooney through their respective production companies, Plan B Pictures and Smokehouse Productions, Dede Gardner (Outer Range), Grant Heslov (Argo), Jeremy Kleiner (Moonlight), and Diane McGunigle (Atlanta).

When and Where Was ‘Wolfs’ Filmed?

Image via Sony Pictures/Apple TV+

Principal photography for Wolfs began in January 2023, before Austin Abrams and Poorna Jagannathan even joined the cast officially. Filming took place in New York City, specifically in areas of Harlem and Chinatown, but was suspended in July 2023 following the SAG-AFTRA strike. After the strikes came to a resolution, filming resumed quickly, allowing for a 2024 release after post-production.