The Big Picture Brad Pitt and George Clooney star as fixers in the thriller Wolfs, showcasing a mix of determination and worry in their characters.

Apple TV+ has shown faith in Wolfs with a limited theatrical release followed by a streaming debut, hinting at potential sequels.

Director Jon Watts used a unique casting method for Wolfs, allowing actors to choose their roles, leading to a promising future for the film.

In an exclusive image released by Total Film, Brad Pitt and George Clooney look ready for action in their upcoming thriller, Wolfs. Not too dissimilar to previous promotional material, the still gives fans another look at the legend pairing side-by-side in action, with a mix of steely determination and worry on their faces. This is understandable given their character's ordeal throughout the movie, with the duo playing fixers Nick and Jack, who are forced to work on the same body-clearing job together. Two typically lone wolves, their combination looks initially set to save the day, but control is lost and their night spirals into the dangerous unknown.

Alongside both Pitt and Clooney are the likes of Academy Award nominee and The Office legend Amy Ryan; Austin Abrams of Euphoria and Paper Towns fame; veteran actor Richard Kind (Inside Out) in an unnamed role, as well as others. The movie was directed by Spider-Man: No Way Home's Jon Watts, who spoke exclusively to Total Film about the unique style of casting he used for Wolfs, saying, "I will say when I gave them the script, I didn’t specify who would play who. I let them figure that out on their own!"

Apple Have Shown Enormous Faith in 'Wolfs'

Image via Total Film

In recent years, Apple TV+ original movies have been perhaps critically acclaimed but struggled to find theatrical success. The likes of the Martin Scorsese-directed Killers of the Flower Moon and the recent Box Office flop Argylle have proven that streaming seems to be their best option, which is why executives had made the decision to turn Wolfs' wide theatrical release into a limited one. Following a debut at the 81st Venice Film Festival and a limited run on September 20, the movie will move to Apple TV+ just a week later on September 27, likely to avoid the same sort of financial disasters as the previously mentioned projects.

However, this choice doesn't mean they have less faith in Wolfs, with other decisions suggesting quite the opposite. Watts has already been given the green light by Apple to begin work on a sequel starring both Clooney and Pitt, without even considering audience reaction. This suggests that production has gone well on the project, pleasing those in charge enough to see a future for it. Make sure to stay tuned to Collider for any news regarding this pending sequel.

An exclusive image of Wolfs has been released. You can watch the movie on Apple TV+ on September 27, 2024.

Wolfs The movie follows two rival "fixers" who are both hired to clean up the same high-profile crime. As these lone wolves are forced to work together, their night spirals out of control in unexpected ways. Release Date September 20, 2024 Director Jon Watts Cast George Clooney , Brad Pitt , Amy Ryan Austin Abrams , Poorna Jagannathan Writers Jon Watts Studio(s) Apple Studios , Plan B Entertainment , Smokehouse Pictures Distributor(s) Sony Pictures Releasing , Apple TV+ Expand

Watch on Apple TV+