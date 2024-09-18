The premiere for Jon Watts' next film gets closer by the day, and his first movie since Spider-Man: No Way Home, just got a knockout new look. Entertainment Weekly has new images of Brad Pitt and George Clooney in Wolfs, the upcoming hitman thriller which is due in theaters on September 27 for a shorter theatrical release and then will stream on Apple TV+ afterward. Wolfs follows two hit men who are only accustomed to working alone, yet get assigned to the same job and are forced to team up despite both of them wanting to be anywhere else. In addition to Pitt and Clooney, Wolfs also stars Amy Ryan, Austin Abrams, Richard Kind, and Poorna Jagannathan, with both Pitt and Clooney also receiving producing credits for their work on the film.

Jon Watts both wrote and directed Wolfs, and it will be the first non-Spider-Man related project he has worked on since teaming up with Kevin Bacon for Cop Car in 2015. The year before that, he helmed Clown, the R-rated body horror thriller starring Peter Stormare, which also served as his feature directorial debut. Watts was also originally tapped to direct Marvel's Fantastic Four movie, but in April 2022 he backed out of the project and the role was filled by Matt Shakman, who previously directed the hit Disney+ series, WandaVision. Watts is also the creator of Skeleton Crew, the upcoming Star Wars Disney+ series which stars Jude Law and Kerry Condon and will premiere on the platform on December 3.

‘Wolfs’ Already Has a Sequel in the Works

Although recent Apple TV+ films have not performed particularly well at the box office — neither Killers of the Flower Moon nor Argylle failed to earn back their reported budgets, and Napoleon only narrowly came out in the green — the studio still has faith in Wolfs to deliver. The news came not long ago that a sequel to the film was already in the works, despite not knowing how well it will perform theatrically or on streaming. This is a risky play in 2024, where the box office climate can be difficult to predict, and while it's hard to deny the movie's star power, this could very well go down in the books as a major loss for Apple.

Wolfs premieres in theaters on September 27 and will stream on Apple TV+ at the end of its theatrical run. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage of the film and to be notified whenever tickets go on sale.

