George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Jon Watts, and Apple are howling all the way to the bank with a stunning new record for their recently released blockbuster, Wolfs. Apple has proudly announced that Wolfs is now the most-viewed feature film in the entire history of Apple TV+. Apple did not share the complete numbers that supported such a record, but according to Deadline, viewership since the film's streaming premiere on September 27 has spiked by 30%. The film's global release did particularly well in the territories of the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, Italy, Mexico, Brazil, and Germany.

An all-time record like that being achieved in only a week is certainly very good news for Wolfs, especially given the film's limited theatrical run had a head start one week prior. Apple TV+ must have seen the success coming, as prior to the film's release, the streamer had already given the green light to a sequel to Wolfs. George Clooney and Brad Pitt are both set to return as stars, along with Jon Watts as director.

The head of Apple Original Films' features division, Matt Dentler, says he wasn't surprised by Wolfs success in the following statement:

"When George, Brad and Jon approached us with the idea for Wolfs, it was an easy call — a crackling, fun movie starring two Oscar winners who everyone knows are iconic together. Now, audiences have chosen in droves to make Wolfs part of their weekend, making the movie a global blockbuster. We always consider Apple TV+ to be the home for the world’s most talented artists to create and deliver their best work, and it’s exciting to see audiences embrace that so overwhelmingly."

What Is 'Wolfs' About?

Jon Watts' first feature film since Spider-Man: No Way Home, Wolfs sees George Clooney and Brad Pitt star as two rival fixers who each think they're the best at what they do. Their paths converge in an unlikely way when they get called to the same job — disposing of a dead body. They each prefer to work alone, but this is no ordinary job, which becomes abundantly clear when the dead body they were supposed to get rid of turns out to be not so dead at all. It's only the first few hours of a long night that will lead to a bizarre mystery for the two fixers to solve.

Wolfs is now available to stream on Apple TV+. You can also read Tania Hussain's full review of Wolfs right here on Collider.

Watch on Apple TV+