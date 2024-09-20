The best buddy comedies have long thrived on the delicate balance between tension and reluctant friendships. While turning the oddest pairings into unlikely partnerships usually hinges on the leads’ dynamic, some projects can feel like pulling teeth if that connection isn’t there. But when it is, that blend of smooth banter and slick action makes it an irresistible combination. Much like the magic and charm of George Clooney and Brad Pitt, a duo with proven chemistry that elevates director and screenwriter Jon Watts’ new action-comedy Wolfs. In the filmmaker’s first major project following the MCU's Spider-Man trilogy, Wolfs brings the beloved Hollywood stars together as rival fixers forced to team up for a high-stakes job. Though the film does a solid job of leaning into its story through its charismatic leads to build tension and intrigue, Wolfs stumbles at times from a thin plot and occasional pacing issues.

As Wolfs unfolds across its 108-minute runtime, Watts and his creative team craft a visually striking film, nonetheless. With the effective use of winter at night to reflect the emotional distance between these “lone wolves,” the setting practically becomes another character, enhancing the film’s mood and atmosphere, and adding to the chaos and tension between its leads. With a cold, unforgiving environment that sets the tone, Watts proves he can give superheroes a rest and connect with somewhat more human characters. Though the characters are fleshed out enough for us to be intrigued and want more (like that sequel, which just got greenlit), Wolfs dips into inconsistent pacing and plot, not giving enough rise to its level of star power.

What Is ‘Wolfs’ About?

Directed with slick precision and style that plays to its leading stars’ signature charm, Wolfs follows Jack (Clooney) and Nick (Pitt), two “lone wolf” fixers known for handling high-profile messes, like the one Amy Ryan’s character Margaret finds herself in while at a posh Manhattan hotel. When the district attorney’s attempted affair with a dopey dude known only as “The Kid” (Austin Abrams) goes awry after he’s sprawled out “dead” on the hotel floor in his tightie-whities, the wolves are called in to erase the incident much to their chagrin about working together. What follows is the reluctant buddy comedy shenanigans complete with snark and sarcasm of the two not getting along yet being quite similar in their professional demeanor. The Oscar-and-Felix dynamic makes for some strong laughs and a nostalgic feeling that calls back to these silver-screen idols, proving the audience is in good hands from the start.

But as the two smug-talking wolves work to clean up the job, things get a lot more complicated when they discover the Kid is not dead. Instead, he’s very much alive and is a breathless, fast-talking business student who might have accidentally overdosed on some of the heroin he was delivering on behalf of a friend. Never getting a chance to complete his run, Jack and Nick are forced to share their space with the thick-headed Kid, despite their instant disgust with his sloppiness, and help him get the drugs back to the rightful owner, Albanian mobsters.

As the night progresses for the trio, the setting around them transforms, subtly mirroring their growing camaraderie against a rather intimate, yet expansive backdrop. What follows is not just some incredibly hilarious moments between Clooney and Pitt, but a new dynamic of chaos as the Kid complicates things a great deal. Watts works smart angles to create a vigorous dynamism that plays affectionately well, like the creative yet comedic body disposal scene or the outrageously laughable chase sequence that finds Nick, in his “old” age, running after a drug-fueled dude in boxy underwear around downtown Manhattan. Within these mean streets of New York, Wolfs is terrifically fun and plays to that old-school Hollywood charm with its production design and noir-inspired cinematography, taking things at a more relaxed pace thanks to its comedy.

George Clooney & Brad Pitt Deliver Exactly What We Want

Close

No surprise here, but the chemistry between Clooney and Pitt is what makes Wolfs so likable. Through effortless charisma and sharp comedic timing, these two continue to prove they’re Hollywood’s most steady leading men thanks to their ability to navigate tension and humor in the same breath. Their back-and-forth riffing makes for truly entertaining moments that throw it back to their Ocean’s Eleven days, constantly playing off each other’s strengths. With Watts blending action with comedy and suspense, Clooney and Pitt prove they are driving the heart of this wild, unpredictable buddy comedy. Adding a lot of soul to the film through subtle gestures and understated expressions, the duo carry the movie thanks to their sharp banter and comedic tension. Blending comedy with character development, their relationship communicates a lot without relying on dialogue, like the scenes where they both need Advil or their reading glasses convey self-aware comedy through quiet brilliance.

With his trademark suave exterior and quick wit, Clooney is magnetic in every scene. And it’s how he slips into a seasoned fixer whose calm exterior masks world-weary professionalism that heightens the film and makes his character both commanding and deeply relatable. Meanwhile, Pitt leans into his signature cocky, yet affable energy to give a more unpredictable and nuanced performance. You can’t read Nick as well as Jack, who is a lot more grounded. It’s what makes the dynamic an exciting and captivating one that elevates the film’s essence and benefits the slow pacing for memorable interactions.

Though Pitt and Clooney embody a rare medley of movie star gravitas with comic playfulness, Abrams’ standout performance holds its weight to these Hollywood pillars. Adding fresh, layered energy to the dynamic between the fatigued old white dudes cleaning up privileged mischief, Abrams (best known for Euphoria and Dash & Lily) becomes an essential cog in the film’s plot, offering a sharp contrast to these larger-than-life fixers. Delivering witty one-liners and awkward sociability amid the chaos, Abrams grounds the film’s more outrageous moments by conveying the emotional stakes, never once overshadowing the leads with their character’s erraticness.

‘Wolfs’ Has a Softer Bite Than Expected

Image via Sony Pictures/Apple TV+

Though Clooney and Pitt keep things buoyant and maintain a steady stream of laughs thanks to their chemistry, Wolfs misses out on expanding some of its greatest opportunities. That isn’t to say the buddy comedy won't be a decent rewatch when it hits Apple TV+ following its limited release in theatres. But it does suffer from a lack of plot and depth, meandering at times and overlooking a heightened depth with sharp twists and complexities that can elevate the film. It’s not a movie that’s meant to reinvent the genre, but it’s a little too simple. Between scenes that often feel stretched out and contribute to the film’s inconsistent pacing like the hotel cleanup or the chase scene meant strictly for comic relief, things can start to feel undercooked. There are a lot of unanswered questions that plague the film, like who exactly is Margaret, the D.A., or those drug dealers the Kid finds himself tangled in. We also don’t get to know much about the very much appreciated, yet way too quick appearance by Poorna Jagnathan as Lily, a woman who has a mysterious past with the pair.

This all leads to the film’s rather abrupt ending, which makes sense now as Watts is working to establish a world that opens up the Apple TV+ production to franchise potential. Yet, even as it sets itself up with classier star power than Netflix’s saturation of “blockbusters,” there is something not quite satisfying from the experience. Instead, it feels like the narrative is often skating on the surface and relying too heavily on the quips and charm of Clooney and Pitt. What feels crucial is often glossed over or merely hinted at, leaving the characters feeling underdeveloped despite the engaging performances. Not to mention, the initial bickering and competitive tension between the leads never develop into anything more meaningful, especially when compared to successful buddy comedies.

While undeniably fun, it’s this aspect that undercuts the film’s lasting impact despite being so enjoyably entertaining. Wolfs is a lot more lighthearted than expected and as an action-comedy, has a surprisingly low body count that relies more on its humorous tone than anything. The slow-motion slapstick car collision is by far one of the funniest moments in the film and a testament to Watts’ knack for visual comedy. It’s a rare sight in contemporary comedies and complements the film’s tone exceptionally, making Wolfs feel distinctive and smart. As a film that thrives on its leads’ undeniable chemistry, Wolfs draws most of its strength from Clooney and Pitt’s effortless interplay, despite its narrative shortcomings. But for fans of light-hearted action comedies, Wolfs is a howling good time — even if it doesn’t quite sink its teeth in for a lasting bite.