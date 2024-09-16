George Clooney and Brad Pitt are still two of the brightest stars in Hollywood, and their immense chemistry looks like it'll power an entire movie once again, this time in their crime comedy caper, Wolfs. Clooney and Pitt play a pair of fixers, Nick and Jack, who are forced to work on the same body-clearing job together. Both used to working by themselves, they'll have to put aside their "lone-wolf" behavior when they lose control of the situation and the night spins wildly out of their control. Ahead of the movie's release on September 20 in theatres, before heading to Apple TV+ on September 27, Collider is delighted to bring our readers an exclusive sneak peek of the movie, featuring the dynamic duo and Austin Abrams of Euphoria and Paper Towns fame.

In the preview, we see Nick and Jack preparing to interrogate Abrams' character, but the hotel in which they find themselves is somewhat less than desirable, as they are surrounded by loud noises of, shall we say, carnal pleasure. Deciding to cut to the chase, their aggressive approach pays dividends as they find out the information they're looking for. The official synopsis for Wolfs from Sony Pictures reads:

"George Clooney and Brad Pitt reunite for the action comedy Wolfs. Clooney plays a professional fixer hired to cover up a high profile crime. But when a second fixer (Pitt) shows up and the two “lone wolves” are forced to work together, they find their night spiraling out of control in ways that neither one of them expected."

Alongside both Pitt, Clooney, and Abrams are the likes of Academy Award nominee and The Office legend Amy Ryan; veteran actor Richard Kind (Inside Out) in an unnamed role, as well as others. The movie was directed by Spider-Man: No Way Home's Jon Watts, who, speaking exclusively with Total Film last month, described the unique style of casting he used for Wolfs, saying, "I will say when I gave them the script, I didn’t specify who would play who. I let them figure that out on their own!"

'Wolfs' Is Just the Beginning

Apple is showing enormous confidence in the film, having already greenlit a sequel that will bring back Clooney, Pitt, and Watts. The movie premiered at the Venice Film Festival in August. Wolfs arrives in theaters on September 20 for one week only before premiering on Apple TV+ on September 27. Check out our exclusive sneak peek of the film above and stay tuned to Collider for future updates.

