It's been quite a while since we've seen George Clooney and Brad Pitt share the big screen, but the two iconic actors are finally reuniting with Apple TV+'s Wolfs. The first feature film from Jon Watts since the Tom Holland-led trilogy of Spider-Man films, Wolfs follows two "lone wolves" as they are forced to work together for a hectic night. The two fixers are put on the same seemingly simple job, only to discover that there is something much more complicated going on.

With the two lead stars of the Ocean's franchise and an accomplished filmmaker like Jon Watts (who is currently working on Star Wars: Skeleton Crew and just recently inked a first-look deal with Disney) at the helm, there's a decent level of anticipation for the release of Wolfs. Wondering if the new film is releasing on the big screen or if you are opting for a straight-to-streaming release? We have the answer for where you can watch Wolfs right here.

Is 'Wolfs' Streaming?

Being an Apple TV+ production, Wolfs will be available to stream on Apple TV+. George Clooney and Brad Pitt's newest film will officially be debuting on the platform on September 27, joining the vast award-winning content library of the service like Slow Horses and Ted Lasso. If you don't have Apple TV+, the service currently costs $9.99 per month with a one-week free trial, and you can sign up for yourself with the link below:

As mentioned above, Wolfs will officially premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, September 27, 2024, but the film is now playing in select theaters.

Is 'Wolfs' Playing in Theaters?

Given George Clooney and Brad Pitt's long careers in the industry, some may be wanting to see their latest film on the biggest screen possible rather than on streaming. If you're one of those individuals, you may be in luck. In fact, you can actually have the chance to see the film in theaters before it debuts on Apple TV+ on September 27th. Wolfs is playing right now in select theaters via a limited theatrical release. It's certainly a quieter release, but that also means Wolfs is likely to avoid a lot of the noise being generated by the hugely successful Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which successfully fended off Transformers One to maintain the top spot at the box office.

To find showtimes near you and purchase your tickets in advance, refer to the following links below to find out where you can watch Wolfs on the big screen:

Watch the Trailer for 'Wolfs'

The trailer for Wolfs begins with a woman named Margaret (Amy Ryan) making a call after a dead body ends up in her home. To take care of her problem, a fixer known only as "Margaret's Man" (George Clooney) arrives to take care of everything. He tells her that he's the best at what he does, but that gets called into question when another fixer, Pam's Man (Brad Pitt), arrives on the scene. These two individuals pride themselves on being loners, but they're forced to work together for what is undoubtedly their strangest mission yet. A mission that gets even stranger when they discover that the dead body that they were supposed to dispose of isn't all that dead after all.

What is 'Wolfs' About?

The official plot synopsis for Wolfs reads as follows:

George Clooney and Brad Pitt reunite for the action comedy 'Wolfs'. Clooney plays a professional fixer hired to cover up a high profile crime. But when a second fixer (Pitt) shows up and the two “lone wolves” are forced to work together, they find their night spiraling out of control in ways that neither one of them expected.

Will 'Wolfs' Get a Sequel?

Before Wolfs even released, Apple TV+ already confirmed in August that the crime comedy would be getting a sequel. It's surprising that a sequel gets announced before a film even releases, especially with a brand-new IP such as this. Still, it shows that Apple is confident in Wolfs' potential to start a franchise, so let's just hope these franchise hopes will go over better than their previous 2024 box office bomb, Argylle.

Are George Clooney and Brad Pitt's Other Crime Comedies Available to Stream?

'Ocean's Eleven' (2001)

There's no better way to celebrate George Clooney and Brad Pitt's on-screen reunion than with the Ocean's trilogy, starting with 2001's Ocean's Eleven. A remake of the original classic that starred Frank Sinatra and the rest of the Rat Pack, the film follows the exploits of Danny Ocean (George Clooney) - a renowned gentleman thief who only recently got released from prison. After linking up with his partner in crime, Rusty Ryan (Brad Pitt), and recruiting nine other so-called experts, Ocean hatches a plan to rob one of the most successful casinos in Las Vegas.

Ocean's Eleven is available to rent or buy on VOD.

'Ocean's Twelve' (2004)

The midpoint of the trilogy, Ocean's Twelve sees Danny and the gang on the run from multiple fronts. The vengeful millionaire who the thieves stole from in the first film, Terry Benedict (Andy Garcia), wants the money back that Danny stole from him. To pay him back, the team embarks on a new caper throughout Europe, only to be confronted by another master thief known as The Night Fox (Vincent Cassel).

Ocean's Twelve is available to rent or buy on VOD.

'Ocean's Thirteen' (2007)

The Ocean's saga concludes with Ocean's Thirteen, which takes the series back to where it all began - Las Vegas. In their most personal mission yet, the team unites when their long-time member Reuben Tishkoff (Elliott Gould) is blindsided by his business partner, Willy Bank (Al Pacino). They'll have to use every dirty trick in the book to take down one of Vegas' dirtiest casino owners, but if they do this job right, they may be able to walk away with their biggest score yet.

Ocean's Thirteen is available to rent or buy on VOD.

