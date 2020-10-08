Apple’s ‘Wolfwalkers’ Trailer Introduces You to Your New Favorite Animated Film

Wolfwalkers, from the geniuses at Cartoon Saloon, the Irish animation studio behind The Secret of Kells and Song of the Sea, is an absolute miracle. It’s touching, thrilling, and beautifully animated (using traditional hand-drawn techniques alongside more advanced technologies). And the new trailer sums all of this up really, really well.

The official synopsis for Wolfwalkers reads: “In a time of superstition and magic, a young apprentice hunter, Robyn Goodfellowe, journeys to Ireland with her father to wipe out the last wolf pack. While exploring the forbidden lands outside the city walls, Robyn befriends a free-spirited girl, Mebh, a member of a mysterious tribe rumored to have the ability to transform into wolves by night. As they search for Mebh’s missing mother, Robyn uncovers a secret that draws her further into the enchanted world of the Wolfwalkers and risks turning into the very thing her father is tasked to destroy.”

It really is an enchanting story made all the more magical by the movie’s extreme stylization, which oscillates between harried line work that includes the rough animation lines, to something that approximates woodblock carvings, to really sophisticated, CG-enhanced POV shots for what the creators dub “wolf-vision.” It’s a trip.

Watch the trailer below and check out our interview with Wolfwalkers directors Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart from the Toronto International Film Festival. Wolfwalkers will be in theaters this fall (its theatrical rollout handled by GKids) and will be on Apple TV+ December 11. As we said in our review, it’s a new classic.