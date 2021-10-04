The box set is expected to ship in December.

Cartoon Saloon is one of the most exciting animation studios working today, embracing the uses and limitations of 2D, hand-drawn animation to create lavish worlds and fantastical stories. A big reason for their success and their popularity is due to their "Irish Folklore Trilogy" an unofficial trilogy of films directed by studio co-founder Tomm Moore. Now, you can own all three films in the trilogy in one mythic Blu-ray box set.

GKIDS announced a limited edition box set that includes the three Oscar-nominated films The Secret of Kells, Song of the Sea, and also the first Blu-ray release of Wolfwalkers. The box set also includes a 40-page book with concept artwork, interviews, animatics for each film with commentary from the filmmakers, and more.

The box set is presented in environmentally friendly packaging to reflect the trilogy's themes of nature and preservation. Additionally, Wolfwalkers will also include an Irish Gaelic dub in this release.

Here are the bonus features for each of the films:

Exclusive Bonus Features:

40-Page Book with Essay from critic Andy Crump and Concept Artwork

Folded Mini-Poster

Animatics of Each Film With Filmmaker Commentary

Reading of Pangur Bán by Mick Lally

Interviews

Bonus Disc:

Song of the Sea Animatic with Director’s Commentary

The Secret of Kells Animatic with Director’s Commentary

Wolfwalkers Animatic with Director’s Commentary

Reading of Pangur Bán by Mick Lally

The Two Worlds of Wolfwalkers

SPLANC!: Cartoon Saloon

Wolfwalkers will also include these bonus features:

Audio Commentary with Filmmakers

Voicing Wolfwalkers

Interview with Voice Cast

“How to Draw” Demonstrations

The Music of Wolfwalkers

Behind “Running With The Wolves”

Character Design of Wolfwalkers

Wolfwalkers 2020 Comic Con Panel

Conceptual Trailers & Behind-The-Scenes Trailer

Cartoon Saloon's Irish Folklore Trilogy is now available for pre-order on the GKIDS store. The box set is expected to ship the week of December 14. You can pre-order here.

