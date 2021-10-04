Cartoon Saloon is one of the most exciting animation studios working today, embracing the uses and limitations of 2D, hand-drawn animation to create lavish worlds and fantastical stories. A big reason for their success and their popularity is due to their "Irish Folklore Trilogy" an unofficial trilogy of films directed by studio co-founder Tomm Moore. Now, you can own all three films in the trilogy in one mythic Blu-ray box set.
GKIDS announced a limited edition box set that includes the three Oscar-nominated films The Secret of Kells, Song of the Sea, and also the first Blu-ray release of Wolfwalkers. The box set also includes a 40-page book with concept artwork, interviews, animatics for each film with commentary from the filmmakers, and more.
The box set is presented in environmentally friendly packaging to reflect the trilogy's themes of nature and preservation. Additionally, Wolfwalkers will also include an Irish Gaelic dub in this release.
Here are the bonus features for each of the films:
Exclusive Bonus Features:
- 40-Page Book with Essay from critic Andy Crump and Concept Artwork
- Folded Mini-Poster
- Animatics of Each Film With Filmmaker Commentary
- Reading of Pangur Bán by Mick Lally
- Interviews
Bonus Disc:
- Song of the Sea Animatic with Director’s Commentary
- The Secret of Kells Animatic with Director’s Commentary
- Wolfwalkers Animatic with Director’s Commentary
- Reading of Pangur Bán by Mick Lally
- The Two Worlds of Wolfwalkers
- SPLANC!: Cartoon Saloon
Wolfwalkers will also include these bonus features:
- Audio Commentary with Filmmakers
- Voicing Wolfwalkers
- Interview with Voice Cast
- “How to Draw” Demonstrations
- The Music of Wolfwalkers
- Behind “Running With The Wolves”
- Character Design of Wolfwalkers
- Wolfwalkers 2020 Comic Con Panel
- Conceptual Trailers & Behind-The-Scenes Trailer
Cartoon Saloon's Irish Folklore Trilogy is now available for pre-order on the GKIDS store. The box set is expected to ship the week of December 14. You can pre-order here.
The film comes out on digital platforms tomorrow.