The rule of three: you can take workshops on how to use it, you can read dense essays explaining it, or you can just roll with the intuitive sense that it’s a pleasing number. Three wishes for a genie, three members of a group – or three entries in a series. Trilogies have always been more satisfying to me on average than long-form TV or perpetual cinematic universes. But the trilogy structure isn’t limited to ongoing narratives. Many a filmmaker has crafted thematic trilogies, movies that stand on their own as stories but are bound by aesthetics, craftspeople, and subjects of interest. There’s the Apocalypse Trilogy from John Carpenter, the Three Flavours Cornetto Trilogy from Edgar Wright, and the Trilogy of Imagination from Terry Gilliam.

Of more recent vintage is the Folklore Trilogy from Cartoon Saloon, released over eleven years: The Secret of Kells (2009), Song of the Sea (2014), and Wolfwalkers (2020). The pictures are united by co-director and storyteller Tomm Moore, a stubborn devotion to traditional animation, fantasy rooted in the mythology of Ireland, and recurring narrative and thematic concepts. Among the most prominent of these are the tensions between the child protagonists and their father figures.

The ties that bind the trilogy can’t be missed if you watch them together, particularly in the visual department, though each film has its own identity. Song of the Sea would seem the most unique at first glance; it’s the only one with a near-contemporary setting, and its visuals emphasize softer watercolor elements more than intricate detail and linework. The Secret of Kells and Wolfwalkers are more obviously similar. Both are set long ago, both play out in settlements on the edge of forests, and both have their heroes befriend magical shapeshifters who command a pack of wolves. Yet in the way that it deals with that motif of the father figure, it’s Wolfwalkers that may be the odd duck of the trilogy.

In all three of these movies, the father figures are physically imposing but vulnerable chaps desperate to keep their children safe. In The Secret of Kells, Abbot Cellach (Brendan Gleeson) faces the external threat of a Viking invasion by walling his flock, and his nephew Brendan, inside his abbey. In Song of the Sea, Conor (Gleeson again) battles the internal threat of depression, leading to neglect of his son Ben as he tries to keep his daughter Saoirse from leaving the way their mother did. In Wolfwalkers, Bill Goodfellowe (Sean Bean) faces the ostensible external threat of wolf packs, the actual external threat of the Lord Protector’s absolutism, and his internal fears for his daughter Robyn’s safety, which he tries to ensure by keeping her in the walls of Kilkenny.

None of these men is a villain. They’re all well-intentioned in their choices. Inevitably, however, those choices do more harm than good. Cellach’s wall cannot repel an invasion, and his refusal to heed other counsel costs many in his charge their lives. Conor throws away the selkie coat his daughter needs and leaves his children in the care of their stern, controlling grandmother. Goodfellowe’s constant admonitions to his daughter chain her spirit and endanger her efforts to protect the town and the Wolfwalkers. Yet there are wider consequences beyond the failure to keep the kids safe in their actions. The father figures end up detached from the world around them.

Image via Buena Vista International

Cellach, once an illuminator of manuscripts, becomes so consumed with preparations for his wall that he loses any conception that other matters could be important. He is, in a very literal sense, detached from what goes on outside his abbey, and even much that goes on within it. This is, in part, what blinds him to the doomed nature of his plans. It’s also the chief conflict between him and Brother Aidan, the master illuminator who would mentor Brendan to complete the Book of Kells. Conor’s depression is detachment of another sort; he isn’t able to cope with his responsibilities after his wife’s departure, hence his eventual capitulation to his mother to take the children away. But before they go, Conor’s struggles have already done their damage by encouraging Ben to resent and detach from Saoirse. Depression’s effect on Conor has a parallel in the fairy world, where, over the grief of her son, the Mac Lir moves the Owl Witch Macha to steal emotions and turn fair folk into stone, so that they might be relieved of cares.

The Secret of Kells and Song of the Sea both seem to repudiate detachment from the world as a means of meeting its problems in a broader sense than Cellach and Conor’s failures. After a Viking attack decimates the abbey of Kells, Cellach sees the failure of his ways, but he retreats even further into his tower, lamenting the lives lost by his mistake. Meanwhile, Brendan and Aidan, believed dead, go out into the world. As the Book is completed, it is shared with the people, a source of light and inspiration in times of invasion that can travel wide rather than be shut away. It’s something that Cellach finally comes to understand at the end of the film when a grown Brendan returns to Kells and presents his uncle with the Book.

In Song of the Sea, Macha’s answer to pain is destructive, something she comes to see in her own time, and after Ben resolves his hostility toward Saoirse, he helps their father snap out of his isolation. Only then can they save Saoirse’s life, and only then can she release the spirits of the fairies for their journey home. This gives the family a chance for a final, bittersweet farewell to its matriarch; her kind’s detachment from the world isn’t a matter of choice. But Conor and the kids can finally escape their detachment from one another.

Image via IMDb

Wolfwalkers sees Bill Goodfellowe detached from the reality going on in the woods outside Kilkenny. He doesn’t know the Wolfwalkers exist, and he won’t listen to Robyn when she tries to tell him. One reason he doesn’t listen is his determination to heed the orders of the Lord Protector, lest he takes harsh action against the Goodfellowes. It’s the Lord Protector who drives a deeper separation between father and daughter, town and forest, and the invading English and the native Irish. The toll all this takes on Robyn is inescapable. She becomes a Wolfwalker herself, and championing their cause brings her liberation. Eventually, it does the same for Bill when he takes a wolf’s bite and escapes the literal and metaphoric chains placed on him by the Lord Protector.

Together, he and Robyn ultimately defeat him. In a sense, Wolfwalkers is the most traditional of the trilogy in its climax, having an outright villain and a major action set piece. That's no criticism; the action is spectacularly rendered, and seeing Robyn and her father truly free is a cathartic experience. More than any other entry in the Folklore Trilogy, the character animation of Wolfwalkers dominates the visual and narrative experience in the quality of its movement and expressiveness. But once the Lord Protector is gone, the Goodfellowes join the Wolfwalkers’ pack and retreat from Kilkenny. They detach themselves from the town and from people. And this is presented as a happy ending, perhaps the most unambiguously happy ending of the three films.

There is set-up for this. The Wolfwalkers are planning to leave their forest for a more removed home at the start of the film; they would be gone before the story even begins if the Lord Protector hadn’t captured one of them. Even without the influence of that thinly veiled Cromwell figure, there’s enough fear and hostility between the townsfolk and the wolves to frustrate any harmonious coexistence. Robyn and her father are unhappy and in danger under the Lord Protector, despite being part of the English invasion.

Image via Apple TV+

Yet Robyn speaks often of their home in England, which she plainly misses. She had friends, happiness, and a greater bond with her father there. But once she takes a bite and becomes a Wolfwalker herself, she’s so quick to embrace the freedom and power of the wolf (helped along by a wonderful musical sequence set to Aurora’s “Running with the Wolves”) that it’s easy to forget she had anything in her past worth missing. Her new friends and responsibilities completely sweep over her. Bill is only slightly more reluctant to embrace membership in the wolf pack when he turns. And with the defeat of the Lord Protector and his army, the chief (if not only) impediment to finding some safe arrangement for the Wolfwalkers seems to be removed.

It feels rather odd, then, that their retreat and detachment from Kilkenny would be so neat and happy. Is there no more pining for England in Robyn? Does the hunter and wolf catcher Bill not feel just a little uneasy about now being part of a wolf pack? And how long can the Wolfwalkers retreat from the incursions of towns and cities before they need to find some way to live with them? When Brendan and Ben can answer the isolationist instincts and crippling depression of their father figures with healthier forays into the world, it’s tempting to want the same for Robyn, Bill, and the Wolfwalkers, to want them to find a way to integrate into Kilkenny and the Ireland to come instead of detaching from it.

But while the film explores that thematic material as its predecessors did, its story has different priorities. I admit to wanting not just a rapprochement over detachment, but more in the way of bittersweet consequences for the wolf powers in Wolfwalkers; that may just come down to the influence of The Wolf Man (1941) and The Company of Wolves, but the realities of Robyn and Bill’s lives seem to ask for it. It's not a fault of Wolfwalkers that it takes a different tack on the theme. Brazil and The Adventures of Baron Munchausen are both counted in Gilliam’s Trilogy of Imagination, both deal with the lines of fantasy and reality, but their handling of the concept ends in very different places. And in the quality of its animation, music, and vocal work, Wolfwalkers is every bit the peer to its Cartoon Saloon fellows. An advantage of a thematic trilogy over an ongoing narrative is the chance to be looser and more varied in exploring the very tissue that binds the films.

