Believe it or not, bub, it's been 50 years since Wolverine first burst onto the scene in comic books. Created by Len Wein and John Romita Sr., the character also known as Weapon X and Logan was first introduced in a cameo in The Incredible Hulk #180 and has since become one of the most popular characters in the Marvel canon and the poster boy for the X-Men. He'd eventually get his first solo comic outing in 1982 from legendary artist Frank Miller and X-Men writer Chris Claremont, revamping the character and shooting him into the stratosphere as he evolved into the gruff hero we know and love today. It's fitting, then, that, to celebrate such a milestone anniversary, Miller is heading to this year's Fan Expo San Francisco to host a panel and a signing event dedicated to Wolverine.

Guests will be able to attend the free panel on Saturday, November 30, for a retrospective with Miller reflecting on the past of Logan. Wolverine would become a key piece of the Bronze Age of Comics, eventually standing out as the brooding, ruthless antihero of the X-Men rather than a typical superhero. Subsequent comics would continue to flesh out the character with the traits he's known for, like his adamantium skeleton and his signature yellow costume. There's a lot to explore and plenty of artists to look back on regarding how Wolverine got to this point, and that's without addressing the impact of film and television. He's one of the lone X-Men to appear in every one of the mutant team's appearances in other media and has enjoyed iconic appearances in both animation with X-Men: The Animated Series and X-Men '97 and live-action on the big screen through the 20th Century Fox films as played by Hugh Jackman. Most recently, he got a chance to shine one more time with the Merc With a Mouth in Deadpool & Wolverine, which also acted as a grand commemoration of that era of comic movies.

In addition to the panel with Miller, fans who get tickets to the signing event will get to take home a piece of Wolverine history. Everyone who attends will receive an 11x17 Wolverine foil lithograph licensed by the iconic artist himself while supplies last. It not only honors the legacy of the iconic X-Men member but also his ties with Miller thanks to his and Claremont's four-issue series. Their work would launch the definitive Wolverine label which continues to run to this day with its eighth volume released this year into 2025.

Miller Casts a Titanic Shadow in the World of Comics and Film

Image via Fan Expo San Francisco

Miller leads a long list of comic creators coming to this year's Fan Expo San Francisco, yet he's one of only five in attendance labeled a "legendary creator" for his impact on the industry. That title is well deserved, as he's been hailed for his stories bringing darker noir sensibilities and elements of other styles, like Japanese manga, into the world of comics. An Eisner Awards Hall of Fame member, he's been a huge influence on both Marvel and DC through his work on Daredevil and Batman, though his original creations, most notably the Sin City graphic novels, have earned him armloads of accolades over the years. His talents span across mediums, with him also successfully adapting his seminal work into an acclaimed movie with Robert Rodriguez and Quentin Tarantino and penning the scripts for RoboCop 2 and 3 among other things.

Miller will appear at Fan Expo San Francisco at the Moscone Center West on 800 Howard St. to celebrate Wolverine on Saturday, November 30. Doors open on November 29 with Preview Night from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. before the festivities get fully underway the following day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and close out on December 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit the official event website for more information, including the full list of guests in attendance.