The iconic Marvel superhero known as Wolverine, aka Logan, has a long, 50-year history in the comics going back to 1974, when he made his first appearance in the pages of The Incredible Hulk #180. Since that time, Wolverine has been associated with many superhero teams, including the likes of the X-Men, the Avengers, and even The Fantastic Four. But before joining the X-Men, Wolverine was part of another superhero group: Canada's premiere superhero team, Alpha Flight. Essentially, Alpha Flight is Canada’s version of the Avengers. With Wolverine now entering the MCU in Deadpool & Wolverine, it's time to take a deep dive into the animalistic superhero's comrades, Alpha Flight.

Alpha Flight Is the Canadian Counterpart of the Avengers

Alpha Flight works as an officially sanctioned superhero team for the Canadian government. The group is overseen by the Canadian military branch, Department H, and the team answers directly to the Canadian Prime Minister. It's a very similar arrangement to the Avengers and the United States government, with the comic version of the team eventually becoming a government-sanctioned organization. Department H was founded by Canadian scientist and original founding member of Alpha Flight, James MacDonald Hudson, as a top-secret branch of the government to conduct high-tech research and development. It was James Hudson and his wife, Heather Hudson, who discovered Wolverine in the wild after the shadowy Weapon X program experimented on him, bonding Adamantium to his skeleton. James and Heather Hudson nursed Logan back to health, helping him regain his humanity.

After Hudson read about the founding of the new superhero team, The Fantastic Four, in the newspaper, he realized superheroes were the piece that Department H had been missing. As a result, Department H became the Canadian government's arm to oversee all superhuman activity. Seeing the need for Canada to have its own response team to deal with superhuman-level threats, Hudson became the Canadian superhero, Guardian. This led to the formation of the original Alpha Flight team. Among its members were: Guardian (though he also went by the codenames Weapon, Alpha, and Vindicator), Walter Langowski, aka Sasquatch, Jean-Paul Beaubier, aka Northstar, his sister, Jeanne-Marie Beaubier, aka Aurora, Michael Twoyoungmen, aka Shaman, Narya, aka Snowbird, and of course, Wolverine.

Wolverine Left Alpha Flight for the X-Men

Over time, Wolverine grew disillusioned with his role in Department H. He became disheartened with government wet work, essentially becoming a government-sanctioned assassin, which emotionally traumatized him. Wolverine sought freedom from being a hitman for the Canadian government and resigned from Department H when he was scouted by Professor Charles Xavier to join the X-Men, which he did in Giant-Size X-Men, published in June 1975. Thus, Wolverine began his longstanding association with the premiere mutant superhero team, operating out of Westchester, New York. The team gave Wolverine a new purpose worth fighting for. It was later revealed that Wolverine was very close with the Hudsons. In addition, Wolverine secretly loved James Hudson's wife Heather, which was likely another reason that prompted his resignation. Due to respect for the couple, Wolverine did not want to potentially cause any problems in James and Heather's marriage. Ironically, he became the third wheel in another love triangle in the X-Men, this time between team leader Scott Summers, aka Cyclops, and Jean Grey.

Although Wolverine effectively left Department H and Alpha Flight behind, the Canadian government did not accept Wolverine's resignation. This prompted Department H to send Guardian after Wolverine, occurring in The Uncanny X-Men #109, as the organization sought to reacquire the highly valued asset. After the X-Men intervened, Guardian rabbited, but the fight with Department H was far from over. Alpha Flight made its official Marvel Comics debut in The Uncanny X-Men #120 in January 1979. This time, Hudson brought the entire Alpha Flight lineup to deal with the X-Men and capture Wolverine, including Sasquatch, Shaman, Snowbird, Aurora, and Northstar.

Ultimately, Wolverine, not wanting his teammates in the X-Men to get hurt at his expense, agreed to leave willingly with Alpha Flight provided they refrain from any further conflict with his friends. The gamble paid off, and Wolverine outsmarted Guardian, avoiding capture by Alpha Flight in the end. Wolverine would later resolve his debts with Department H and Alpha Flight by assisting the team in defeating the horrific Wendigo, which was again causing problems in the Canadian wilderness. The further adventures and exploits of Alpha Flight would later be explored in its own dedicated ongoing Marvel comic book series, which debuted in 1983.

Wolverine’s Earliest Battles With Alpha Flight Were Adapted in ‘X-Men: The Animated Series’

The classic 1990s X-Men: The Animated Series featured an adaptation of Wolverine's earlier battles with Alpha Flight in the Season 2 episode, "Repo Man," as Vindicator (Barry Flatman) and Alpha Flight sought to recapture Wolverine (Cal Dodd) for Department H. It was the same original lineup from the comics, but Puck (aka Eugene Judd), who joined Alpha Flight in the team's ongoing comic series, was also part of the group in the animated adaptation. After Wolverine's capture, his old friends Heather and James Hudson experiment on Wolverine, under the orders of the nefarious General Chasen, to unlock the secrets of his Adamantium skeleton. After Heather Hudson (Rebecca Jenkins) refuses to experiment further on Wolverine due to the risk of potentially killing him, the other members of Alpha Flight intervene, not initially realizing the depths of Chasen’s treachery. They help free Wolverine from his bonds, and he attacks Vindicator, standing down only at the wishes of Heather. Wolverine warns Alpha Flight never to come looking for him again before taking his leave.

Sadly, the team would only make a cameo appearance later in the third season episode, "Child of Light," saving Canadian citizens from the havoc on Earth caused by the evil Shi'ar Emperor D'Ken utilizing the M'Kraan Crystal. "Repo Man" easily serves as one of the standout episodes of Season 2 and the entire beloved superhero series, marking the memorable animated debut of Alpha Flight, and adapting some of the team's classic appearances from the X-Men and Alpha Flight books.

Alpha Flight Could Still Debut in an MCU Spin-Off

While Alpha Flight was previously featured in animation, and Department H has been referenced in the X-Men film franchise, Alpha Flight has yet to make a live-action motion picture debut. With Marvel Studios currently developing a new big-screen reboot of X-Men, it would be the perfect avenue to potentially kickstart a new spin-off involving Alpha Flight. A Disney+ streaming series or one-off special would provide a great way to showcase a group of Canadian heroes, along with highlighting some lesser-known characters. Meanwhile, Wolverine, portrayed by Hugh Jackman, is making his big-screen return opposite Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) in Deadpool & Wolverine, finally bringing the character into the MCU.

