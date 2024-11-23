Deadpool & Wolverine is one of the biggest movies of 2024. We finally got to see the dream pairing once thought impossible after Hugh Jackman retired from his most popular role following Logan, but thankfully, he returned to team up with Ryan Reynolds to give us a film that wildly exceeded even the highest of expectations. One of the best parts of Deadpool & Wolverine was that Jackman finally wore the yellow Wolverine suit we know and love from comic books and the '90s animated series. And who didn't get goosebumps when he put on that cowl in slow-motion to the tune of Madonna's "Like a Prayer"? Wolverine has never looked cooler, but it's not the first time we've seen the famous cowl and costume. It actually appears in the deleted ending of 2013's The Wolverine.

'Deadpool & Wolverine' Was the First Time Hugh Jackman Wore the Comic Book Suit in an X-Men Movie

Close

In the '90s, fans had a certain image in their minds of what a feature film version of Wolverine would look like. Logan was a much shorter guy in those portrayals, at only 5'3", and in battle he always wore a yellow jumpsuit and cowl. So it was a bit of a surprise when Hugh Jackman (who is 6'2") was cast. On top of that, in 2000's X-Men, the yellow suit and cowl never showed up. That could have been a huge disappointment, but Jackman played the part so well that we quickly let go of those details.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Still, the yellow cowl is such an important part of the character that you'd think it would be used at some point during the eight times he played the character, from X-Men sequels to his own spinoff franchise. In 2020, director James Mangold, who helmed The Wolverine and Logan, was asked on Twitter why Jackman never wore the yellow cowl. Mangold responded:

"Sorry. He never put it on. We never even made a version of the outfit. Everything about his character as I understand it, would keep him from donning a self promoting "uniform". I'm sure the next incarnation of the Wolverine will go there."

James Mangold was certainly right about the next incarnation of the Wolverine, but he almost went there in his own movie. In The Wolverine's deleted ending, Logan is presented with the iconic cowl.

What Happens in 'The Wolverine's Alternate End Scene?

Image via 20th Century Studios

After playing Wolverine in the original X-Men trilogy, Hugh Jackman was so beloved under the pointy hairdo that he was given his own movie, 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Although critics didn't like it and Ryan Reynold's first appearance as Deadpool was a head scratcher, Wolverine still made $373 million worldwide at the box office, which meant we'd surely see the character again. After Jackman showed up in a cameo for 2011's X-Men: First Class, he was back again as the lead in 2013's The Wolverine.

Critics were kinder this time, and the worldwide box office hit almost $415 million. The Wolverine switched things by taking place in Japan and telling a more compelling story, with part of it involving the mutant character of Yukio (Rila Rukushima). Logan and Yukio save the day, but in a deleted ending, Mangold took things up a notch. Sitting on a plane, Logan is approached by Yukio, who tells Logan that she's going with him, just like she does in the used ending. This time, however, Wolverine questions the large case Yukio brought with her. She tells him to open it, and when he does, there lies the yellow cowl and costume. Logan gives her a bit of a perplexed look, leading Yukio to smile and say, "Interesting."

Saving the Costume for 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Was Perfect

Image via Marvel Studios

While it might've been fun to see that scene in The Wolverine, it also would have been such a shock that it would have taken away from everything else. It definitely wasn't ideal for 2017's more serious Logan either, but serious isn't what comes to mind when you think of Deadpool. Ryan Reynolds brought to life the funniest and most foul-mouthed of superheroes, and after years of everyone wanting it, Deadpool & Wolverine finally happened in 2024. In this film, Logan is very much dead, as Deadpool finds out at the beginning, but he is able to find another multiverse's Logan to help him when the time comes. This version of Wolverine now wears the yellow costume, with Hugh Jackman looking more badass than ever.

Deadpool & Wolverine restrained itself from having Logan don the cowl too quickly. It's better to see Hugh's face most of the time, as we already had one actor's features covered up, but then the moment comes near the end, with the pair walking in slow motion around a corner to Madonna's "Like a Prayer." Preparing to battle a plethora of Deadpools, Wolverine slowly pulls the cowl down over his face. If you ever feared he'd look silly, you were relieved to see how instantly iconic he was instead. Seeing the cowl, Deadpool says, "Holy shit. You save the good stuff for special occasions?" According to executive producer Wendy Jacobson in an interview with HeyUGuys, grown men cried at seeing Wolverine's costume during test screenings, confirming that the Deadpool & Wolverine team was onto something. This was a special occasion, all right.

Deadpool & Wolverine is available to watch on Disney+ in the U.S.

WATCH ON DISNEY+