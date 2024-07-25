The Big Picture Wolverine joins Deadpool in the third film installment, with Jennifer Garner reprising her role as Elektra.

The miniseries Elektra and Wolverine: The Redeemer explores Elektra and Wolverine's relationship and their daughter, Rina.

Elektra helps Wolverine regain his humanity in significant moments that could be addressed in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Deadpool & Wolverine is ready to claw its way into theaters, and to say it's one of the most anticipated films of the year is an understatement. Ever since it was revealed that Hugh Jackman would be unsheathing his Adamantium claws to star alongside Ryan Reynolds' Merc With a Mouth, there's been speculation over who will show up from previous Marvel Cinematic Universe characters to cameos from 20th Century Fox's X-Men movies. And while Jackman, Reynolds, and director Shawn Levy have played coy about any major appearances, there's one character that was revealed early on: Jennifer Garner's Elektra. Elektra's appearance is interesting, especially considering her history with Wolverine; not only have the two helped each other on multiple occasions, but they were even married in one universe. What led to these two warriors' union, and how was it hinted at in the mainstream Marvel universe?

'The Redeemer' Draws Parallels Between Wolverine and Elektra

Though Wolverine and Elektra aren't married in the mainstream Marvel universe, also known as Earth-616, they've crossed paths before. The Elektra and Wolverine: The Redeemer miniseries by Greg Rucka and Yoshitaka Amano is the first comic to actually explore the dynamic between the two, and anyone who knows their history won't be surprised to find out it starts violently. After Elektra carries out an assassination, she learns that her target's daughter witnessed her in action, and she must kill the girl to complete her mission. The only thing standing in her way is Wolverine, as he's been hired to protect the girl, who happens to be a mutant.

Elektra and Wolverine: The Redeemer stands out from other comics in the way it's composed, due to Amano's wraith-like paintings taking up a majority of the page. Elektra is depicted as lithe, graceful, and deadly, while Wolverine possesses a stocky frame and a wild mane of hair. Rucka's prose adds some great insight into their characterization, especially when the two engage in battle. Elektra is even willing to go back on her goal of killing her target once she gets to know her more, which shows that a human heart beats under her hardened exterior.

Wolverine and Elektra Have a Daughter

Wolverine and Elektra's daughter, Rina, made her first appearance in J2 #5 by Tom DeFalco and Ron Lim. She at first tried to live a normal life, but wound up using her mutant powers to save her fellow classmates on multiple occasions, even taking on the superhero codename Wild Thing. Wild Thing possesses the same superhuman senses and healing factor that made her father a formidable opponent, as well as mastery of martial arts courtesy of her mother. She can also mentally create psychic claws that wound her opponent mentally (and physically, if she concentrates hard enough). Wild Thing happens to hail from Earth-982, which is also home to Mayday Parker (better known as Spider-Girl), the daughter of the Amazing Spider-Man! Mayday and Rina have even crossed paths, particularly in the Last Hero Standing miniseries where they and other young heroes worked to save their parents from a wrathful Loki. There's also Sabreclaw, Logan's daughter from another relationship, who has a fierce rivalry with Rina that mirrors Wolverine and Sabretooth's bloody feud throughout the years.

Elektra Helps Wolverine Rediscover His Humanity

Elektra would wind up pulling Wolverine from the brink of losing his humanity on two separate occasions. The first was shortly after Wolverine had the Adamantium ripped out of his skeleton by Magneto. He was able to heal, but without the Adamantium in his system, Logan soon reverted to a feral state (including losing his nose, for some strange reason). Wolverine #103 by Larry Hama and Adam Kubert finds Logan crossing paths with Elektra, who pushed him to the limit in order to reveal that he could still control his feral urges. It's the ending, however, that will stick with fans: Wolverine stares at the moon and says wistfully, "I used to be a man." Elektra embraces him and says "You still are, Logan." This is a genuinely heartwarming moment, and even if it's not romantic in nature, it shows that Elektra understands what Wolverine is going through.

Another moment came in the Wolverine: Enemy of the State storyline by Mark Millar and John Romita Jr. The terrorist organization Hydra, aiming to take over the world once and for all, kidnapped Wolverine and brainwashed him into becoming their personal assassin. The end result saw him attempting to kill nearly every superhero in the Marvel Universe, including Daredevil and the Fantastic Four. Elektra is hired by S.H.I.E.L.D and Nick Fury to help stop Wolverine, and it turns out the fight is personal for her, as Hydra joined forces with the Hand, the death cult who resurrected her and tried to train her as an assassin. When Wolverine is eventually freed from his brainwashing, he and Elektra join forces to finally take out Hydra once and for all, and a few lines of dialogue suggest that Wolverine might be attracted to Elektra. Deadpool & Wolverine probably won't touch on this long and complicated history, and Elektra is currently married to Daredevil in the comics, but maybe she and Wolverine will cross paths again.

