You cannot talk about Marvel without including the X-Men in the discussion. The superhero franchise has thrived across media, from comic books to animated series and even movies. The earlier film adaptations have received positive reviews from critics and a favorable box office haul. And although the last installments failed to live up to the legacy of the earlier outings, the X-Men—as a whole—can still be considered one of Marvel's highly regarded teams of superheroes. That, of course, was made possible with the franchise's beloved mutant characters, including the likes of Cyclops, Jean Grey, Rogue, Storm, Gambit, and Beast, who all received the miniature Pop figure treatment. And now, like he always does, Wolverine takes center stage in Funko's latest The Uncanny X-Men collection, clad in the iconic yellow and brown-ochre suit, as is typical Wolverine fashion.

The new exclusive Pop figure comes with a comic book cover backdrop of Wolverine himself, posing in the same position with his claws out. The vinyl collectible stands approximately 3.8 inches tall, complete with a transparent box that puts the mighty hero at the center. Wolverine's miniature figure is now available for purchase via the Funko website, retailing for $30 USD.

Wolverine's Place in Pop Culture

The Wolverine character, also known as James Howlett and Logan, has appeared in several iterations, including films, TV shows, and video games. Aside from animated series, the brawny superhero also appeared in almost all X-Men film adaptations, including the original X-Men series, the First Class series, and a stand-alone Wolverine trilogy, which includes X-Men Origins: Wolverine, The Wolverine, and Logan. And now, fans will get to see the quick-tempered mutant once again when Deadpool 3 hits theaters on November 8, 2024, which will see Hugh Jackman's Wolverine teaming up with Ryan Reynolds' Wade to fight a common enemy.

As for X-Men, in general, the team of mutants will be back once again with the upcoming release of X-Men '97, which will serve as the continuation of the 1992 television show, X-Men: The Animated Series. Nothing much has been revealed yet about the forthcoming series, apart from the vague synopsis that teases how Storm and Wolverine will try to continue the X-Men, fighting against Mister Sinister, which was previously revealed as the show's main villain by writer Beau DeMayo.

Though fans will have to wait a bit longer until Wolverine graces their screens again, they can at least have the miniature figure stand on their respective shelves to add to their collections. Check out the new figure above and in the meantime, you can watch our chat with Ryan Reynolds about getting Hugh Jackman to return for Deadpool 3 down below.