The Big Picture Wolverine takes center stage with new Funko Pop! figures in celebration of Marvel's 50th anniversary.

Fans can purchase 3 new figures including "Classic Suit," "Battle Damage," and "Fatal Attractions" for $12-$15 each.

Hugh Jackman will reprise his role as Wolverine alongside Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool in a new MCU film in 2024.

Just in time for the highly anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine feature, Funko Pop has once again released an exciting collection following its latest miniature figures of Marvel's dynamic duo. This time around, leaving Deadpool behind for the meantime, Wolverine takes center stage with three new Pop! figures, showing his claws out as he gets ready for battle. The toy company's new release is in line with the celebration of Marvel Studios' 50th anniversary with one of the X-Men's strongest mutants.

The three new releases include a 3.78-inch-tall figure of Wolverine in his iconic yellow suit, while the "Fatal Attractions" figure — which stands approximately 3.78 inches tall — depicts the brawny superhero being destabilized with an indestructible metal called adamantium. Both vinyl figures retail for $12.00 each. On the other hand, the 4.25-inch-tall "Battle Damage" collectible, which costs $15.00, showcases Wolverine with his mask torn apart. All three minifigures also come with an optional $3.50 gift box, available for purchase through Funko Pop's official website.

Wolverine Is Returning to Cinemas

Close

For the longest time, the Wolverine character — also referred to as James Howlett and Logan — has been one of Marvel's most famous figures. The character has appeared in different iterations, from comic books to video games to animated shows and movies. For a fictional character who can withstand almost any threat, Wolverine has also stood the test of time and has become one of the most inedible icons in pop culture. Thanks in large part to Hugh Jackman, who plays the superhero in all the live-action features, Wolverine has been in several X-Men films, including the original film series, the First Class series, and his own stand-alone trilogy. Now, almost a decade after the last Wolverine movie, Jackman is set to don the claws yet again alongside Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson in their forthcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe debut on July 26, 2024.

Deadpool and Wolverine first shared a screen in 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine, but the new movie will mark the first time fans will get to see the two opposing characters starring in a feature dedicated to both of them. Directed by Shawn Levy, the movie will also feature Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, Rob Delaney as Peter, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Leslie Uggams as Blind Al.

You can buy Wolverine's "Battle Damage," "Classic Suit," and "Fatal Attractions" miniature figures through Funko Pop's website. Check out the Pop! figures above.