The Big Picture New Wolverine action figure in his classic comic outfit by Hot Toys is part of a new line of X-Men figures with detailed design and posability.

Hugh Jackman is set to reprise his Wolverine role in the upcoming MCU movie, Deadpool & Wolverine, in a new version within the Multiverse Saga.

Fans can stay updated on the release date of the Hono Studio Wolverine figure and get tickets to see Wolverine in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Not long after Hugh Jackman's Wolverine got a nearly indiscernible Hot Toys figure, another iteration of the clawed mutant will also soon be available for purchase. In collaboration with Hot Toys, the Hono Studio Instagram released the first official look at a new Wolverine action figure with his iconic yellow and blue comic outfit. This Wolverine figure is the first in a new line of X-Men figures, and can be made to line up with multiple different poses, and even features extraordinary detail from the seams on the costume to the muscle fibers on his arms. Fans of Marvel collectibles have been eating well as of late, and this is just the latest in a long line of highly appealing and sure to be sought-after figures.

Wolverine heads have been getting fed like never before, with two collectibles in just as many weeks to go along with a recent appearance in Marvel Studios' hit Disney+ show X-Men '97, as well as Jackman set to reprise his role as Logan in the upcoming MCU movie, Deadpool & Wolverine. Wolverine has always been the face of the X-Men in live-action, and although he took a back seat to other characters in the recent animated series, he is still one of the most popular comic book characters of all time, standing tall with the likes of other industry titans like Spider-Man and Batman.

How Is Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine Coming Back in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’?

While the world is elated to see Jackman back as Wolverine after what many thought was his final appearance in 2017's Logan, many have raised the question as to how he could be reprising his role considering his fate at the end of the movie. Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy recently assured fans that the upcoming Deadpool film does not tarnish the legacy of Logan, and is even canon within the story. Marvel is in the midst of the Multiverse Saga, so it's possible that this version of Wolverine that's going to show up in Deadpool & Wolverine is different from the ones audiences spent so much time with in the Fox X-Men franchise. Regardless of how the MCU spins the story, fans can rest assured knowing Logan will remain one of the best comic book movies of all time (at least according to Ryan Reynolds), despite Jackman's return to the character.

The Hono Studio Wolverine figure does not yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and get tickets to see Wolverine on the big screen in Deadpool & Wolverine.

