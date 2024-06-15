The Big Picture Hot Toys releases incredibly lifelike Wolverine figure for the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine film.

The figure features iconic poses and details down to facial pores, body hair, and costume for ultimate realism.

Taylor Swift won't appear in Deadpool & Wolverine, but fans can expect plenty of other cameos and multiversal mayhem.

One of the most successful toy companies in the world releases a new look at what may be their most lifelike figure yet. The official Hot Toys Instagram account showcased the first look at Hugh Jackman's Wolverine figure based on the upcoming film, Deadpool & Wolverine, which is set to hit theaters on July 26. The figure features several of the character's most iconic poses, including arms crossed with claws out, sleeveless (both with shoulder guards, and without), and wearing the legendary helmet with white eyes. Having the figure go sleeveless but maintaining the option to keep or discard the shoulder guards proves Hot Toys is tuned into the Marvel discourse, as it was one of the biggest complaints from fans when the second Deadpool & Wolverine trailer was released.

Toys and collectibles hold a different meaning for everyone, but for those looking to pursue figures based strictly on realism, there is no better company than Hot Toys. Their figures are unmatched in their detail, down to facial pores, body hair, and other small notes that showcase incredible care. At first glance, the Hot Toys figure of Jackman's Wolverine is indistinguishable from Jackman himself, even boasting several veins on both of his arms which exactly mirror those seen in previous trailers and promotional material. Even the costume is a perfect one-for-one recreation, with other details such as the hair and beard being indiscernible from the long-time X-Men actor.

One Big Star Reportedly Won’t Be in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

Close

Between Chris Evans' Captain America appearing on a screen in the first Deadpool & Wolverine trailer, or older X-Men characters such as Azazel and Pyro showing their face in other trailers and sneak peeks, it's no secret that Deadpool and Wolverine are going to do some traveling across the multiverse this summer. However, fans have been speculating on cameos from more than just in-universe characters for quite some time. After Ryan Reynolds, Jackman, and Shawn Levy were spotted with pop culture icon Taylor Swift later last year, it sparked rumors of her potential appearance as Dazzler or Lady Deadpool in Deadpool & Wolverine. However, it was recently confirmed that Swift would not appear in the film, as herself or any other character. While she may be pulling an Andrew Garfield and Marvel is trying to keep a big secret, fans can rest assured knowing there will almost certainly be plenty of cameos and multiversal mayhem to satisfy come July.

Deadpool & Wolverine claws into theaters on July 26. Check out the new Hot Toys figure above and find tickets for the film below.

