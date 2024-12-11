Marvel fans are still recovering from the MCU’s great year. While 2024 only included one film from Marvel Studios, Deadpool & Wolverine was the epic crossover that was needed to put a jolt back into this beloved cinematic universe. The reluctant buddy action-adventure film served as a love letter to the former Fox universe, a continuity that featured the X-Men films. More importantly, this latest emotional journey was the long-awaited return of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine. Now McFarlane Toys is sending their Marvelous year off with a loud multiverse bang and a new comic Wolverine figure.

The Target exclusive, 1:6th posed figure – part of McFarlane's Gold Label Autograph Series – is inspired by the classic cover of The Incredible Hulk #340 that was done by Todd McFarlane. This saw Wolverine in his iconic brown-and-tan suit screaming as his claws reflected The Hulk’s mean mug, an image that's also featured on the side of the figure’s packaging. For $69.99 USD, Marvel fans will be getting the figure on an environmental base, a backdrop scene, a copy of The Incredible Hulk #340, and a collectible art card signed by McFarlane.

The Hulk vs. Wolverine: 50 Years in the Making

Wolverine and Hulk’s history have been intertwined since the very beginning. The X-Man made his debut in The Incredible Hulk #180 in 1974 in a cameo, and he's been going toe-to-toe with the strongest Avenger ever since. Hugh Jackman has been playing the character for the last quarter-century, first starting with Fox’s X-Men in 2000. However, for most of that time, he never got a chance to don one of his many comic book suits. That changed with Deadpool & Wolverine when he finally got to wear his yellow-and-blue armor.

Yet that wasn't the only suit the film got to honor as, in an early montage celebrating Wolverine’s history, Jackman got to wear his '80s brown-and-tan outfit. This is dubbed the John Byrne suit after its creator. A few quick moments saw Wolverine and Hulk recreate McFarlane’s cover, with a humorous Deadpool twist. It was a fun way to highlight one of the character’s most recognizable shots and may be a hint of a future battle between the two heroes. For now, Marvel fans are still preoccupied blasting Madonna and endlessly re-watching Deadpool & Wolverine.

Where Is ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Streaming?

Deadpool & Wolverine is currently streaming on Disney+. The film also recently celebrated its physical media release. Before your next dive back into “The Void,” you can order your Incredible Hulk #340 posed Gold Label Wolverine figure on Target's website.