One of the most popular comic book characters just got a new figure, unlike anything you've ever seen. The official Honō Studio Instagram unveiled the first look at a new brown and yellow suit Wolverine figure which also includes a red muramasa katana. The collectible is 1/6 size and proudly limited edition, with Honō announcing that only 1,500 models will be released before production is discontinued. In addition to the Muramasa blade, the Wolverine figure also has seamless muscular silicone arms, highly articulated detail from head to toe, and interchangeable lower faces which allow for the figure to express a wide range of emotions.

Toy companies around the globe have been taking advantage of the Deadpool & Wolverine hype, with Honō's parent company Hot Toys even releasing a new figure that is nearly indiscernible from Hugh Jackman himself. This also won't be Honō Studio's first foray into the clawed mutant game, as the manufacturer recently released another Wolverine figure centered around his iconic yellow and blue comic book suit. Wolverine has always been one of the most popular and beloved comic book characters, standing with the likes of Spider-Man and Batman, but with Jackman returning to play the character once more in the only MCU movie of 2024, Wolverine's stock is as high as it's ever been.

Marvel Has Recently Released Several New Figures

Toys and action figures will always be one of the most popular enterprises in the world; it's quite literally how the MCU got started with Iron Man when Marvel was looking for heroes to put in movies that would sell toys. Now, Marvel and other blockbuster franchises don't have to worry about marketing projects based on toys and instead can turn anything from a movie or TV show into a figure. Just in the last few weeks, Marvel has collaborated with Hot Toys to release a new She-Hulk figure, as well as an Iron Man figure from the first Avengers movie and even a Mighty Thor figure. With the level of care and creativity that goes into making toys in 2024, it's no wonder they all sell out so quickly.

The limited edition Honō Studio Wolverine figure is not yet available, but other Honō figures can be purchased here.

