If what's been said by Kevin Feige, and if Deadpool's "Until he's 90..." quote holds true, then it's likely that audiences will see the iconic Hugh Jackman in the iconic Wolverine role for quite some time, especially after his triumphant return in Deadpool & Wolverine. But everyone knows that his time as the character will one day have to come to an end, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe will have to find a Wolverine of their own.

But who said it isn't fun to speculate who could play the character when that day comes? Plenty of recognized and unknown actors out there would be great for the role, and many often pop out in popular fan castings. Among the major Hollywood stars in pop culture, there are some fun possibilities that just seem like natural fits for the role of the berserk X-Man. From enduring choices like Henry Cavill to more unexpected choices like Sam Worthington, these actors would be perfect to play Wolverine in the MCU after Jackman's retirement.

10 Glen Powell

Known for 'Hit Man' (2024)

Image via Netflix

Yes, Glen Powell is Hollywood's hot shot at the moment, and many will claim that he's a potential fan cast because of his looks. But, while not necessarily playing a character like Wolverine in the past, the range is certainly there. He's typically type-cast as a "pretty boy" with his fair share of cockiness, but there's room there for him to let loose and potentially be an excellent Wolverine.

While many would argue that he'd certainly be a better casting for Cyclops (he definitely is), Powell could also be a great choice for Wolverine. It would allow him to expand his range and show off that he can play a more primal role because he can. Following his rise in popularity over the last couple of years, many have wanted Powell to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Unfortunately, though, Powell has stated that neither Marvel nor DC have knocked on his door.

9 Sam Worthington

Known for 'Avatar' (2009)

Image via Netflix

While Sam Worthington is most well known for his work in the Avatar franchise and will most likely be working in that world for quite some time (potentially making it a perfect timeline for when the Marvel Cinematic Universe will need a Wolverine), the role that makes him a great pick for Wolverine just so happened to hit screens back in 2010.

Worthington played Perseus in Clash of the Titans, where he got to show off his ability to play a fiery and fierce warrior who had the duality of nobility. His work as the character proves he can certainly play more than just Jake Sully, and it would be a great chance to prove such after such a long tenure as the Avatar character. Worthington is on the older side, though, being only seven years younger than Jackman, meaning his Wolverine would need to be on the older side.

8 Aaron Paul

Known for 'Breaking Bad' (2008)

Image via Netflix/Sony Pictures Releasing

That's right, Jesse Pinkman has entered the chat. But Aaron Paul is so much more than the character, and while that may be what he's more known for, he's done more than prove himself to be greater than that. Still, some moments in Breaking Bad allowed him to show off some real savagery worthy of Wolverine.

Moreover, the three-time Emmy winner has gotten to show off his range through performances in Westworld and Bojack Horseman. As many X-Men fans know, Wolverine is so much more than just an animal; he has a more vulnerable side that Jackman perfectly captured, meaning whoever replaces him needs to convey that duality, too. Paul is perfect to capture both sides of Wolverine and would be a genuinely unexpected choice.

7 Taron Egerton

Known for 'Black Bird' (2022)

Image via Apple TV+

Taron Egerton has been a popular fan cast for Wolverine for years. He even got the chance to work with Hugh Jackman himself in the delightful sports comedy Eddie the Eagle. Due to his popularity as a potential casting, Egerton has been asked about the potential role a lot but has given some hesitance, saying, "I don't know if I'm quite grisly enough." However, Egerton has also stated that he'd love a shot at the role if given a chance.

Egerton would most definitely be seen as a "popularity cast," but that doesn't make him any less right for the role. After all, the Golden Globe winner is no stranger to action films, thanks to Kingsman: The Secret Service. Egerton has range and has shown that he has the potential to really nail the role of Wolverine if given the chance. Furthermore, he's on the young side, meaning he could play the character for as long as Jackman has.

6 Henry Cavill

Known for 'The Witcher' (2019)

Image via Marvel Studios

He's such a popular casting that Marvel Studios had no choice but to reference him themselves. Henry Cavill showed up in Deadpool & Wolverine as a variant of Wolverine just to reference how popular he is in the fan casting scene. The best part is that the "Cavillrine" looked and sounded great, further proving that he'd be a great pick for the role.

Cavill would be another case of someone who would be known commonly as a "popular cast," and his status as the former Man of Steel would add a layer of controversy to his casting. It also seems like Cavill is fan-cast as every character under the sun, from Captain Britan to Aegon the Conqueror. Regardless of the notion, Cavill would truly be a great casting and has already proven he has the looks and sound. One scene isn't nearly enough to test his true acting ability as the character, but his stint as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher only further proves he has the gruff sensitivity needed for the role of Wolverine.

5 Daniel Radcliffe

Known for 'Weird' (2022)

Image via Roku Channel

Daniel Radcliffe has been seen only as his protagonist role in the Harry Potter franchise for decades. However, projects like Swiss Army Man and his Emmy-nominated turn in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story finally proved he's more than just The Boy Who Lived. The Wolverine role would give him the greatest chance to fully break away from the Harry Potter franchise.

Radcliffe has shown that he has the range for ferocity and depth in recent projects, in which he has also become quite physically fit, looking like a proper Marvel superhero. He also has experience carrying a franchise with this kind of weight with class and without a single scandal. Not to mention, for those who are sticklers about the character's height, Radcliffe is 5'5!

4 Scott Eastwood

Known for 'Pacific Rim: Uprising' (2018)

Image via Lionsgate

General audiences haven't seen much of Scott Eastwood since his last blockbuster, Pacific Rim: Uprising, only most recently appearing in Fast X. However, Eastwood has the gruffness to portray the role of Wolverine and considerable experience in blockbusters.

Additionally, being the son of Clint Eastwood, one of Wolverine's many influences, would probably help Scott Eastwood out at least a little bit. His tendency to not typically go for major roles would make him a good pick if Marvel is looking for someone less known. It's hard to introduce an actor related to other major roles as another iconic character, an issue hampering the likes of Egerton and Cavill. Eastwood is familiar but far from a household name, making him a perfect choice to play the MCU's Wolverine.

3 Jensen Ackles

Known for 'The Boys' (2022)

Image via Amazon Prime Video

Jensen Ackles has been a pretty common fan cast for a while now, but his frontrunner status really solidified after playing Soldier Boy in The Boys. Ackles really got to show off his no-nonsense demeanor and gruff personality as the volatile and outright savage character. Soldier Boy doesn't take crap from anyone and is very rough around the edges, similar to Wolverine.

Soldier Boy is also a more brutal character, and Ackles convincingly sells his primal rage and ruthless approach. All-in-all, Ackles has done more than prove his ability to potentially portray the character, successfully leaving behind his long-running role in Supernatural. Seeing him bring his experience as Soldier Boy to the character of Wolverine would make for an incredible performance for certain.

2 Karl Urban

Known for 'The Boys' (2022)

Image via Prime Video

Another actor from The Boys who has been a major pick for the character for quite some time is Karl Urban. The fan-favorite actor seemingly has everything it takes to be a perfect Wolverine for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It doesn't take much to see that his character on The Boys, Billy Butcher, is similar to Wolverine in almost every way.

Urban may have played Skurge in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project already, Thor: Ragnarok, but the role was incredibly small, so much so that many don't even remember he was in the movie in the first place. Casting him as Wolverine, a far bigger character, wouldn't make a huge difference; Marvel Studios has done it before with the likes of Mahershala Ali (if he stays on the Blade project, that is). Urban might already be part of one too many franchises, though, which is certainly a major issue against him.

1 Dafne Keen

Known for 'Logan' (2017)