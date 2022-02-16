Few actors have been able to play the same role for one decade, much less two, and we're not even talking about a long-running TV drama like Grey's Anatomy. Playing the Wolverine for the X-Men movies required Hugh Jackman to stay in tip-top shape for almost two decades as he played an ageless character. However, the story of the Wolverine is much more than that of a great actor, and it is a story of intense suffering as friends and family fade away from age, and you die slowly from a poison inside your own body. This story is a rollercoaster from start to finish, but there are multiple ways to experience this remarkable tale.

Here’s how you can watch all of Hugh Jackman’s important appearances as Wolverine, chronologically and by order of release date.

Wolverine Movies in Order of Release

X-Men - July 14, 2000

X2: X-Men United - May 2, 2003

X-Men: The Last Stand - May 26, 2006

X-Men Origins: Wolverine - May 1, 2009

X-Men: First Class - May 25, 2011

The Wolverine - July 26, 2013

X-Men: Days of Future Past - May 23, 2014

X-Men: Apocalypse - May 9, 2016

Logan - March 3, 2017

Wolverine Movies in Chronological Order

X-Men Origins: Wolverine

X-Men Origins: Wolverine is the backstory of James Howlett, the man who would be Wolverine. It recounts how he discovered his natural skeleton claws, his childhood with his brother Victor (aka Sabretooth), and how Colonel Stryker created the Weapon X strike team. Weapon X was composed of only mutants and eventually became the basis for some dangerous experiments that James was forced to endure. After these painful experiments and an even more painful fallout with his brother, James's life changes forever. While some of this film's events are referenced in other movies, it is not clear whether this story is completely canon.

X-Men: First Class

Back in the 1960s, we see a walking Charles Xavier and a stable Erik Lehnsherr working together, still on the way to becoming the iconic Professor X and Magneto. These X-Men are different from any we have seen before, but they still manage to see all sorts of combat, leading to a reimagined Cuban Missile Crisis that changes the fate of the newly-formed X-Men forever. World War II veteran James Howlett (aka Logan) has a brief cameo in this movie as Charles Xavier and Erik Lehnsherr attempt to recruit him. However, he tells them to leave with his usual level of complete disrespect.

X-Men: Days of Future Past

X-Men: Days of Future Past contains both famous sets of X-Men actors, with Logan as the connection between the two. In the future setting, we find out that Kitty Pryde (Elliot Page) could theoretically send anyone to the past. However, only Logan's incredible healing factor and tolerance for pain would let him function far in the past, as he tries to fix history to save the present. Professor X identifies that the taking of Mystique's (Jennifer Lawrence) blood is the critical factor in the changing tide of history. And so, Logan must travel to the past, ending up in the 1970s, and attempt to convince Mystique to give up her crusade, or else both teams of X-Men are doomed.

X-Men: Apocalypse

This movie shows us another side of Wolverine. In this version of the 1980s, Wolverine is still a tool of Colonel Stryker. Professor X attempts to work with a team of young mutants who are on their way to fight the ancient mutant known as Apocalypse. They end up using the savage version of Logan as a tool to destroy any form of organized resistance in one of the best action scenes of the movie. Jean Grey (Sophie Turner) is the only one who can stop his rampage and attempts to heal his mind, stabilizing him for the moment.

X-Men

The first of the movies to be released by order, this movie is in many ways the origin story for the uninitiated. It sets up the long-term warring factions through Logan's eyes as he is recruited as a late bloomer. In the movie, Logan is taken to Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters. Once there, he establishes a growing relationship with Rogue (Anna Paquin), a young mutant who absorbs powers. Through the course of the movie, Logan finds more reasons to stay around people after his forgotten and painful past.

X2: X-Men United

After Nightcrawler attempts to assassinate the President, a series of anti-mutant movements provokes our old friend Colonel Stryker to begin government operations against all mutants. Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters is attacked, and Logan is forced to take a leadership role to protect the young students using his years of experience. At this point, Logan is still learning about his forgotten past, and we continue to get some great claw-popping action as he uncovers his life's secrets.

X-Men: The Last Stand

This movie focuses on the idea that some people may want to be "cured" of their mutant gene and features the return of Jean Grey. Jean, who initially helped unlock Logan's memories, has been dramatically changed by her death in the previous movie and her subsequent resurrection. This unexpected turn of events tests Logan's relationship with Jean as Magento violently reacts to the idea that mutants could ever need a cure. Once again, Logan and the rest of the X-men are pitted against a force they do not understand, as the different mutant factions actively undermine them.

The Wolverine

In the second part of the Logan trilogy, we see the troubled mutant travel to Japan to confront more demons from his past. This time, after a strange series of events, Logan's healing factor is slowed down, and it finally seems like he may become more human. While trying to reconnect with a soldier he saved during World War II, Logan ends up in the middle of modern-age Japan, teeming with mobsters, samurai, and some out-of-this-world weapons that just might be able to finish the Wolverine for good.

Logan

Logan is the masterpiece of the Wolverine-focused movies that talks about what happens when virtually all the most powerful mutants have already died. Set in a timeline where just a handful of mutants have survived, this story revolves around a dying Logan and a very old Professor X encountering a new young mutant. This new student has some striking similarities to Logan, and through his interactions with her, we get a chance to see him struggle with the cost of his painful immortality.

The Future?

Hugh Jackman is still a fan-favorite actor with prominent roles in other movies such as The Greatest Showman and Les Misérables. His final grand appearance in Logan serves as an excellent farewell to this Wolverine. And that's as it should be.

With Jackman not getting younger, it seems unlikely that he will return in anything more than a cameo role, like when his appearance was rumored in Captain America: The First Avenger. Regardless of if he returns or not, a Wolverine anthology set in the 1980s has been rumored to be coming to Disney+ sometime soon, so we may be able to get more of this savagely excellent character some day.

