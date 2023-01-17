When the news was made official that Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine would be pairing up with Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool in Deadpool 3, fans were deliriously happy. Still are, of course, as are Jackman and Reynolds, whose comical Twitter "fights" have been prime reading for ages now. And you would be a fool to condemn such a move, given the history of the actors and the promise of an epic showdown (who wouldn’t do that? Cough, DC… Black Adam, Superman… cough). But it really should stop after that. The truth is, Wolverine needs a new guy in the role.

Hugh Jackman Is the Definitive Wolverine

Now, before you haul out the torches and pitchforks, let's make one thing very clear: Jackman is still going to be great in the role. He's in Wolverine shape, committed, and the character fits him like a glove. From his first appearance in X-Men (2000), you could tell right away that Jackman was special. He owns the character from the start, not only looking the part but embracing those things that the fans have always loved about Wolverine from the comics: the take-no-s**t attitude, the feral viciousness, and the distrust of authority. He has a world-weariness about him that you can see in his demeanor, the haunting look of someone who's lived far too long already. Yet despite all this, Jackman also conveys charm, and a wit as razor-sharp as his claws, all without sacrificing the character. He's taken the mantle and kept the faith of the fans by honoring it through all the X-Men films (and yes, that includes X-Men Origins: Wolverine).

It's the Wolverine Show!

In fact, it's that very commitment that Jackman has to the character that has arguably become detrimental to the X-Men franchise overall. Screen time for other characters is often sacrificed to ensure that Wolverine is more visible. When X-Men: First Class was released, every other character had been recast for younger versions, yet Jackman's Wolverine appears in a cameo. In X-Men: Days of Future Past, it's Jackman's Wolverine again, with a story seemingly twisted to ensure that it's him, and him alone, that can travel to the past and communicate with those younger versions of the other characters. He's also the only X-Men character to get not one, not two, but three solo films, giving Jackman the opportunity to flesh out his character far, far deeper than what has been afforded to the other characters, and actors, in the franchise. He is also the only one given the chance to say a proper goodbye to his character, in the critically-acclaimed Logan. Technically, Patrick Stewart also got to send his Professor X off in the same film, but he showed up again in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to quickly meet his end at the hands of Scarlett Witch (Elizabeth Olsen).

The What-Ifs of Hugh Jackman's Career

The reluctance to see Jackman leave the role does make sense, however. His many appearances in the role have been met with the approval of fans and, Hollywood being Hollywood, their money. An actor with a definitive take on a character is a daunting task to replace. In the MCU itself, fans are still hoping for the return of Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark - even though the character is categorically dead. (Although, you never know with the MCU.) The fact is, though, that Jackman is not getting any younger, and as good as he's been, regardless of the physical ability to handle the role, he's skewing more Rocky V than Rocky II. The X-Men franchise was dying before Dark Phoenix, and flat-out murdered by Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox (and the release of The New Mutants), so there's no franchise for his Wolverine to appear in and save. His time in the role of Wolverine has also come at the price of rarely seeing the multi-talented Jackman in other roles. Since 2000, Jackman has been in 44 movies, 9 of which he's played Wolverine in to some degree, from brief cameos to headlining the movie. That's 20% of his film output since 2000. Not that we've been deprived. Jackman has delivered some epic performances, including Valjean in Les Misérables, P.T. Barnum in The Greatest Showman, and my personal favorite Charlie Kenton in Real Steel, along with a number of stage performances. It's still time that took his incredible talents away from other defining roles that could have been, including James Bond in Casino Royale.

Who Should Replace Hugh Jackman as Wolverine?

It's already been established that Jackman's appearance in the upcoming Deadpool sequel is set apart from the events of Logan, and is clearly something that Jackman is taking part in as a fun project with frenemy Reynolds. In all likelihood, it will definitely be the last time we see Jackman sporting the adamantium claws, and while Jackman hasn't spoken publicly about his own suggestions for who could take over the role, it would do well for the powers that be to at least hear what the actor, who's now spent 20 years plus in the role, has to say about the future of the iconic Canadian mutant on film. There's obviously been no shortage of suggestions from the fan base, who have been throwing out names since Laura (Dafne Keen) and the other mutant children buried the hero at the end of Logan. From those who have been on fans' shortlist for some time - Taron Egerton and Daniel Radcliffe, for two - to rising stars that are only now being heralded as possibilities, names like Paul Mescal, Brandon Perea, and Dacre Montgomery. Regardless of who it is, they will have big, legendary boots to fill, but if they have the bravado and chops to do it, they can still make the role their own.