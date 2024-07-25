The Big Picture Deadpool & Wolverine will be the X-Men film franchise's first time with Wolverine's classic blue and yellow suit.

Wolverine adopted the alias "Patch" in the 1980s to operate in crime-ridden Madripoor and maintain X-Men anonymity.

The MCU's X-Men introduction will officially begin with Deadpool & Wolverine.

Marvel's Deadpool & Wolverine will deliver a few firsts for the X-Men film franchise. The film will mark the Marvel Cinematic Universe debuts of the Merc With a Mouth, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds), and the best there is at what he does, Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). It will also be the first time this unlikely duo teams up on-screen together and the first time Wolverine appears on-screen with a costume resembling his classic blue and yellow striped look from the Marvel Comics. Interestingly, the film also signifies the first time Wolverine appears in the guise of one of his famous aliases from the comics, Patch. But what the heck is Patch, and why does Wolverine dress up in this style? It's time to unpack another one of Wolverine's famous alter-egos.

Wolverine First Appeared as Patch in the 1980s

While his allies and enemies know him as Wolverine, and his friends know him as Logan, the locals of Madripoor refer to him as Patch. The fiercest member of the X-Men first took up the Patch alias in the pages of his self-titled comic book series released in July 1988. In that storyline, Wolverine seeks to help Lindsay McCabe, the best friend of Jessica Drew (also known as Spider-Woman), when Drew is possessed by a demonic sword called the Black Blade. The events of the storyline occur in the city of Madripoor. Wolverine adopts the alias to maintain a low profile so people don't recognize him as a member of the X-Men. As Patch, Wolverine steals a bit of Nick Fury's gimmick by donning a cool eyepatch, hence the nickname, "Patch." However, in this storyline, Wolverine isn't sporting the nice threads similar to what he's wearing in Deadpool & Wolverine.

The more iconic look of Patch with the James Bond-esque suit and the white jacket first appeared in Marvel Comics Presents #10 in September 1988. This storyline, "Save the Tiger," offered a bit more setup and insight into Wolverine's activity in and around Madripoor and the necessity for creating the Patch alias. Wolverine utilizes the alias to operate in the fictional, crime-ridden city. Madripoor is the capital city of a small island principality south of Singapore. It's a lawless city where anything goes, and the crime lords reign supreme. As Wolverine says of the city, "Anything goes — an' everything can be bought." It’s a virtual "human jungle." So, Wolverine forges a new identity to operate more freely in a city of thieves.

Wolverine Created the Patch Identity To Protect the X-Men's Anonymity

When Wolverine came up with the Patch alias, the X-Men were believed dead by the world and the general public. During this period, the team took up residence in the Australian Outback and sought to remain anonymous, not wanting the rest of the world to know they were "back from the dead." The X-Men opting to remain incognito necessitated Wolverine to formulate a new alias so he could freely operate around Madripoor and keep a low profile. During the events of "Save the Tiger," while in Madripoor, Wolverine acts as a silent partner and guardian angel of sorts for Jessan Hoan's Tyger Tiger, a more benevolent gangster operating out of the city. Wolverine helps Tyger Tiger take down the regime of Madripoor's former top crime lord, Roche, enabling Tyger Tiger to take over his territory.

Wolverine also operates as Patch out of the famous Princess Bar in Madripoor, run by one of Wolverine's friends and allies, O'Donnell. Wolverine would continually don the alias for his infrequent visits to Madripoor over the years. Granted, it’s not much of a disguise, since all he does is wear an eyepatch and go by a different name. His attitude and demeanor are generally the same. Not to mention, his iconic haircut, which noticeably stands out in a crowd, is still recognizable. It’s not exactly as complex of a disguise as the Matches Malone identity created by Bruce Wayne, best known as Batman.

'Deadpool & Wolverine' Features Patch

The city of Madripoor made its MCU debut in the miniseries The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) passed by the iconic Princess Bar during their visit, but they did not go in, as the Brass Monkey Saloon was their destination. It's already known that Wolverine will be in his Patch disguise in the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine, as evident in the trailer. Although the context of Logan utilizing the disguise is not yet clear, it appears that he is playing a game at a gambling table. Perhaps, when Wolverine dons the disguise in the movie, Deadpool might find him in another universe's version of Madripoor and the Princess Bar. It remains to be seen whether the MCU variant of Wolverine has already been to Madripoor and taken up the Patch alias.

Mutants Will Soon Officially Join the MCU

Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige are already planning the MCU's version of the X-Men, and Feige is teasing that Deadpool & Wolverine will showcase the start of the X-Men in the MCU. The Marvel Studios miniseries, Ms. Marvel, also referenced that the new superhero, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), possibly possesses the mutant X-gene. In the season finale, Kamala's friend, Bruno Carrelli (Matt Lintz), tells her, "Kamala, there’s something different in your genes…like a mutation." The show's score then plays a short riff on the classic theme from X-Men: The Animated Series.

The epilogue for 2023's The Marvels showed the hero Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) stranded in another universe, where she appears to be getting help from another timeline's version of the X-Men. This team included a variant of her late mother, Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch), wearing the outfit of Binary from the Marvel Comics, along with the X-Men's Beast (Kelsey Grammer). Thus far, the MCU has only taken baby steps where the X-Men and mutants are concerned. Perhaps the cork finally pops off with Deadpool & Wolverine.

Deadpool & Wolverine is in theaters July 26 in the U.S.

