The Big Picture The new Hot Toy figure of Wolverine has been unveiled, showing the hero without his shirt on.

Hugh Jackman's shirtless Wolverine figure showcases his impressive physique, matching his comic book counterpart.

Early projections show Deadpool & Wolverine tracking to earn a record-breaking $350 million at the box office.

One of the main characters in Marvel's only movie of 2024 just got a brand new Hot Toy that teases a legendary appearance in the upcoming film. The official Hot Toys Instagram unveiled a new figure of a shirtless Wolverine in Deadpool & Wolverine, wearing only his yellow pants and blue X-Men belt as part of his full comic-accurate outfit. A shirtless Hugh Jackman has not been featured in any of the Deadpool & Wolverine promotional material, but it was all but confirmed to be coming as the Australian actor worked too hard getting back into Wolverine shape to not show it off a bit. Jackman's height may not match the prototypical Wolverine from Marvel Comics, but his strapping physique is nearly a one-for-one of James Howlett's shredded arms and abs, especially when paired with the famous yellow suit.

This is not the first or second Hot Toys figure that Wolverine has received as part of the promotion for Deadpool & Wolverine. More than a month ago, the first figure of Jackman's clawed mutant was revealed, which looks almost indiscernible from his appearance in the film at first glance. Not long ago, both Wolverine and his partner, Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool, got life-size Hot Toys figures, both measuring in at roughly seven feet tall. The MCU started as another outlet to sell toys when Iron Man was pitched all those years ago, and although collectibles aren't the reason behind the movies or shows, Hot Toys is still certain to make a fortune with figures like this.

’Deadpool & Wolverine' May Shatter Box Office Records

Although the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the highest-grossing movie franchise of all time, its films have been anything but a guarantee to make money at the box office lately. While Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 flourished, both Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels failed to meet expectations or even earn a profit. However, early projections show Deadpool & Wolverine tracking to earn roughly $350 million at the worldwide box office this weekend, which would be a record for an R-rated movie. With Jackman back in the saddle for another ride as Wolverine and Reynolds making his MCU debut as the Merc with a Mouth, it wouldn't be a surprise to see this film make waves at the box office.

Previews for Deadpool & Wolverine begin tomorrow with the film opening in theaters worldwide this weekend. Check out the new Hot Toys figure above.

