The Big Picture Marvel is celebrating its 85th anniversary with new action figures of Wolverine and Spider-Man.

Hasbro unveiled figures based on Astonishing X-Men and The Superior Spider-Man comics.

Wolverine's figure features his classic yellow and blue suit, while Spider-Man's is based on a darker storyline.

This year marks Marvel’s 85th anniversary. One of the ways the company is celebrating is with new action figures that highlight the different eras of Marvel Comics and its wide array of colorful heroes. Now, Hasbro has unveiled their latest addition to their Marvel Legends comics line, Wolverine and Spider-Man.

These six inch figures are based on the two heroes’ appearances in Astonishing X-Men and The Superior Spider-Man. The latter of which was a unique storyline in the Spider-Man canon, started in 2013 where Doc Ock took over for the web slinging in Peter Parker’s body. This led to a darker take on the character, which was reflected in his costume. Like the latest figure put on full display, the almost entirely black color bodysuit was a departure from the Wall Crawler’s traditional red and blue threads. Red is featured on the chest area and mask with the usual webbing pattern, but it only makes the black that much more apparent. This costume also featured the Iron Spider arms that mimicked Doc Ock’s tentacles. The Superior Spider-Man comes with 11 accessories, including four spider arms, two extra pairs of hands, an alternate head, and two backpacks.

Where Wolverine is concerned, his costume in the Astonishing X-Men comics didn't change that much from what we visually know from the character. This series featured the yellow and blue suit that comic fans love. The only real difference is the shorter ears on the mask and the fat round X-Men symbol on the belt. The figure comes with six accessories, including an unmasked Logan head, a masked head, and various hands. Two of the hands, of course, feature the character’s signature adamantium claws ready for battle.

2024 is Wolverine & the X-Men’s Year

2023 was an exciting year for Spider-Man fans with the release of the Spider-Man 2 video game, and this week starts “Spider-Mondays”, where Sony is re-releasing all their live-action films in theaters. Despite that, this year is all about X-Men. Wolverine recently returned alongside his team in X-Men '97. The revival of the beloved 90s X-Men animated series is currently in the middle of its first season and has been critically acclaimed across the board. However, on the film side of Marvel, Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine will be making a comeback in Deadpool & Wolverine this summer. The character hasn’t been seen on the big screen since 2017’s Logan. This will be the X-Men’s official introduction into the MCU timeline as the historic universe has merged with Fox’s older universe. Since 2000, there have been twelve films featuring X-Men characters. That being said, the upcoming Deadpool team-up is the first time Wolverine’s iconic yellow and blue outfit will be seen in live-action.

A majority of the X-Men and Spider-Man films are streaming currently on Disney+ alongside X-Men 97 and its original animated incarnation. Deadpool & Wolverine is hitting theaters on July 26, 2024. Until then, you can pre-order these new Wolverine and Spider-Man anniversary comic figures on Hasbro’s website. The heroes can be previewed above.