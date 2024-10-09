It's been a big year for Wolverine, who is one of the leading figures in Marvel's new highest-rated project, X-Men '97, and also a titular character in Deadpool & Wolverine, which grossed more than $1 billion worldwide to become the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever. Now, Wolverine is expanding in another way, as the official Honō Studio Instagram page unveiled a new figure of the clawed mutant which closely resembles his unmasked appearance in X-Men '97. The figure comes with interchangeable hands to allow for different positioning of Wolverine's signature claws, as well as his black and yellow mask hanging off the back of his outfit like a hood. The figure also comes with a comic cover-style background that attaches to the base of the figure, which is the spitting image of the classic comic book style Wolverine.

More than a month before Deadpool & Wolverine was released in theaters, Hot Toys began dropping figures from the movie, beginning with a lifelike figure of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine wearing his iconic blue and yellow suit from the film. This also isn't the first Wolverine figure Honō Studio has revealed, as earlier in the summer, the company dropped a brown and tan John Byrne suit figure with a red katana. Honō Studios also released a Wolverine figure that is remarkably similar to their most recent collectible, but the previous one features Wolverine wearing his signature black and gold mask. Just a few days before the release of Deadpool & Wolverine, Hot Toys also announced new life-size figures of Jackman's Wolverine and Ryan Reynolds Deadpool.

Will Hugh Jackman Ever Play Wolverine Again?

As of now, there has been no official word on Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine in a future project after Deadpool & Wolverine. Deadpool does joke in the film that, after Disney brought the character back, they're going to make him do this until he's 90. Marvel would be remiss to not find a way to bring Jackman back into the fold in some capacity, if he's interested, as Deadpool & Wolverine's box office success has proven the character/actor combo is still a major box office draw. It's also impossible to rule out his return in Avengers: Secret Wars, which everyone is expecting to be flush with multiversal cameos.

The Honō Studio figure is not yet available for pre-order. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Deadpool & Wolverine on VOD.

