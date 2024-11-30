It's safe to say that pretty much everyone loves Hugh Jackman's iteration of Wolverine, and he has been a favorite in superhero cinema for over twenty years. The three-clawed mutant is already one of the most popular superheroes out there, but Jackman's interpretation is especially enjoyed, particularly due to the Australian actor's committed, effortlessly cool, and badass performance.

However, movie fans may not know that the Wolverine featured in the films is actually quite far from the lore that many know from the comic books. This animalistic mutant is proof that comic accuracy isn't necessary to make someone enjoyable on screen and that people will enjoy an adaption as long as it captures the heart of the character. However, there's no denying that this guy is quite different from his comic book counterpart. These are the biggest differences between Jackman's Wolverine and the lore found in the comic books, many of which have become so well-known that some might mistake them for official canon.

10 Comic Wolverine is 5'3"

Short Kings, Rise Up!

This one is quite obvious and known by the public, but Logan in the comics is a mere 5'3." This is a small fact that some have taken annoyance to, given the fact that Jackman is almost a foot taller than the character at a nice 6'2. Wolvie's height in the comics is something that is often played for comedy, but it also is a great physical contrast to his character.

For a character who acts so big and explosive, it's a fun contrast for him to be so short. But Wolverine's height has a hidden importance and significance that far exceeds simple humor. Across the animal kingdom, the actual Wolverine creature is known for its ferocity and danger despite its size. So, his size isn't fully surface-level. Although finding an actor with the height and proportions of the iconic X-Men member isn't easy, so it only makes sense that they cast someone taller.

9 He "Gets Around"

Mr. Steal Your Girl

While it's sometimes barely depicted or mentioned in the Fox X-Men franchise, this 5'3" king has been around the dating sphere pretty much all over the Marvel Comics universe. Obviously, a man born all the way back in 1832 is going to have dated a lot of people, but in the modern day, Wolverine has made his way around his many social circles quite a bit.

There are about 20 different love interests of Wolverine at this point, which is mostly discluding people he's simply slept with. He's been to almost every corner of the Marvel universe, as well, with previous entanglements varying from Domino, Black Cat, and even Sue Storm at one point. While there are a lot fewer options in the X-Men film universe, given the fact they don't exist in a greater Marvel Cinematic Universe, there were many points in which this side of him could have been shown.

8 He Uses More Animal Abilities

*Sniffs Air*

Hugh Jackman's Wolverine is depicted a lot more like a typical superhero in his many movie appearances. In the comic books, though, he utilizes his more animalistic powers far more than he does on the big screen. Indeed, Wolverine often goes full-on feral, both in and outside the battlefield. The yellow and blue-clad superhero is constantly sniffing the air, tracking his enemies. He can also see distances far further away than any typical human eye ever could, even being able to see in darkness. Additionally, his hearing is impeccable.

The comic books hold far more ownership of the fact that Wolverine is, in fact, based on an animal and, therefore, has many animal-like powers. His keen tracking abilities are some of the most useful powers in his repertoire, and he often runs on all fours (something finally depicted in Deadpool & Wolverine). With these powers, he can hunt his targets even after they're long gone from where he currently is.

7 He's Not Sabretooth's Brother

But Could Have Been His Son...?

A huge plot point in the X-Men film franchise is that Sabretooth (Liev Schreiber) is Wolverine's brother. Much like how the two animals are not related, the two mutants have no blood ties in the comics. Typical movie fans didn't bat an eye at this fact, of course, but comic readers were quite confused when X-Men Origins: Wolverine

dropped that bomb with no warning.

Fun fact, though: writer Chris Claremont actually intended for Sabretooth to be Wolverine's father. While it's not a brotherly relationship, it is interesting to note that they, at one point, could have had a much different familial relationship on the page. However, there has never been a point in the main Earth-616 comic timeline where the two have been related.

6 He Can Speak Numerous Languages

Wolvie's Been All Over the World

While the Fox X-Men's Wolverine is fully competent, the short hero from the comic books is astoundingly intelligent. In fact, he knows a good melting pot of languages and is quite fluent in Japanese, Arabic, Chinese, Russian, Spanish, Lakota, and many more. Not to mention, Wolverine still has deep knowledge of other languages he may not be fluent in.

Conversely, Hugh Jackman's version of the Wolverine is much more of an audience surrogate. He is often informed of things rather than being the one with all the knowledge. This more subdued approach isn't a bad thing, but it's definitely a major piece of the character that was left out and could have been a useful plot device in many of the X-Men's adventures.

5 He's A Bit Nicer

It's Not Always Negativity!

The big-screen adaption of the three-clawed hero takes on a much more gruff and apathetic persona in most of his movies. He has his moments, for sure, but compared to the comic book Wolverine, he has less overall positivity in his life. The version in Deadpool & Wolverine is among the most broken versions of the character, with no room for humor.

Funny enough, the big ol' bub on the pages has a lot more moments in which he shows kindness and vulnerability to his fellow X-Men and other Marvel heroes. When those he considers friends are in need, like the other X-Men and heroes like Spider-Man, Wolverine will always take action. He will never hesitate to be there for his friends and show kindness when he knows someone needs it. There are a couple of times this happens in the films, but it's far less of a part of his character.

4 He's Very Cultured

Logan's Been Around the Block

As stated earlier, this essential X-Men member has been alive for almost 200 years. Throughout his countless adventures through the many wars, eras, and places he's been and lived through, he's gained an intense knowledge of worldly culture. It's been shown all across the comics that Wolverine has taken part in a plethora of the world's biggest events.

Wolverine is especially a massive fan of Japan, having been there a number of times and embracing the culture. The location means a lot to him, acting as a place for him to rest his muddy and angered soul. Aside from Japan, Wolverine has been virtually all over the planet, becoming very knowledgeable about many cultures and lifestyles.

3 He's Mastered Countless Fighting Styles

A Man of Many Punches

When watching Fox's X-Men movies, one can pretty easily note that Logan's fighting style is pretty much just hacking and slashing. There's nothing wrong with this approach, as it still has added to some of superhero cinema's best action scenes. However, the Wolverine in the comics doesn't rely solely on his claws' sharp edges and uses them in dozens of different manners.

On the page, the character has genuinely mastered almost every single fighting style, giving him numerous different moves to pull from when fighting. His wide knowledge also allows him to use his iconic claws in many different ways, so his fighting never gets boring by only stabbing and cutting. Comic Wolverine has some incredible fights, all showcasing his versatility in battle.

2 Wolverine is a Master Tactician

He Doesn't Just Run in Blind!

Knowing so many fighting styles and having been in as many fights as he has, Logan has become something of a master tactician. He can handle himself just fine in the films, but he's no genius strategist — in fact, he's depicted as something of an act-first-think-later kind of guy. When reading the numerous stories the character is involved in, some prove that he's actually the physical education teacher at Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters.

It's here that he teaches the students of the academy to defend themselves. Moreover, he doesn't just teach them this physically and often attempts to educate young mutants on how to go into a battle with good strategy and face specific types of enemies that may come their way. It only makes sense, given how long he's been around and how many people he's probably put in the ground.

1 He's Not Exclusive to the X-Men

X-Vengers Four! Assemble!

While the X-Men are Logan's family, he's not exclusive to them in the slightest. In fact, Wolverine has been part of many major Marvel teams over the years. He's a member of the Avengers and has hopped into The Fantastic Four for a bit, plus an iteration of the Howling Commandos, the Midnight Sons, the New Defenders, Alpha Flight, X-Force, and many more. Safe to say, the short mutant has a lot of friends.

The biggest issue with attempting to adapt this team-hopping to a live-action movie is that when he was only under the 20th Century Fox banner, there wasn't much opportunity to work with those outside of the X-Men corner of the Marvel Universe. However, Fox also had the rights to The Fantastic Four, so it wasn't impossible. The MCU opens many opportunities to depict Wolverine's more collaborative side, but that might take some time.

