Snikt, bub. The Marvel comic book superhero and staple X-Men member, Wolverine, is best known for his iconic claws, coated in the unbreakable metal known as adamantium. Wolverine (played on the big screen by Hugh Jackman, most recently in Deadpool & Wolverine) has sported the claws since his first appearance in the pages of The Incredible Hulk #180 in 1974. However, while the metal claws are an iconic part of Wolverine's image, the mutant superhero went through a phase where he had no adamantium bonded to his skeleton and claws. It's time to unpack the bone claws era of Wolverine, also known as Logan.

Wolverine Lost His Adamantium in the 1990s

Wolverine has always been a bad matchup for Magneto, considering that the mutant supervillain is the "Master of Magnetism," and Wolverine has a skeleton coated in metal. The 1990s X-Men storyline, Fatal Attractions, culminated with Magneto ripping the adamantium metal out of Wolverine's body in one of the story’s most brutal and memorable moments, which took place in X-Men #25. The story continued in Wolverine #75, showing the aftermath of the fight with Magneto, with Wolverine's life hanging in the balance. Wolverine survived the ordeal, but the process left him forever altered, as he was left without an unbreakable adamantium skeleton or claws.

Wolverine #75 also revealed that his claws, which he long believed were implanted in his body during the Weapon X program, were made of bone! During this era in the comics, Wolverine was amnesiac regarding much of his past. This was the first time in the comics that Wolverine popped out his bone claws, a revelation that shocked him as well. Speaking to Jubilee, he properly surmised, "If these claws o' mine are bone, then I must've been born with 'em!" Thus began an era of Wolverine with his bone claws that lasted for the better part of a decade. Removing the adamantium from his body put Wolverine's mutant healing factor into overdrive, since it no longer had to compensate for preventing the deadly adamantium poisoning that would normally come with possessing so much metal in his system.

Wolverine Finally Regained His Adamantium in 1999

Ever since Wolverine lost his adamantium, fans had long desired to see it make its return, along with his iconic metal claws. After a major fake-out in Wolverine #100, Wolverine finally regained a new adamantium-bonded skeleton (claws included) in Wolverine #145. The issue revealed that Wolverine was abducted and kidnapped by alien Skrulls in service to the mutant tyrant, Apocalypse, while the X-Men were stranded in space. The Skrulls replaced Wolverine, embedding an infiltrator disguised as the X-Man. The infiltrator was later killed by Apocalypse's shrouded, mysterious new Horseman of the Apocalypse, Death, in The Astonishing X-Men Vol. 2, #3. A subsequent autopsy conducted in the pages of The Uncanny X-Men #375 revealed that the Wolverine, mysteriously unable to heal from a stab wound, was a Skrull in disguise. So what happened to Wolverine?

Well, Wolverine #145 revealed that the Skrulls kidnapped Wolverine and delivered him to Apocalypse. After Wolverine engaged in a trial by combat with his longtime archenemy, Sabretooth, Apocalypse took the adamantium recently granted to Sabretooth and transferred it over to Wolverine, who was brainwashed into becoming the new Horseman of the Apocalypse, the mysterious shrouded assailant who killed the Skrull Wolverine impostor in The Astonishing X-Men storyline. Therefore, Wolverine finally regained his adamantium skeleton and claws after going six years without them in real-time.

Several X-Men Movies Feature Hugh Jackman's Wolverine With Bone Claws

While none of the X-Men live-action movies have ever shown Magneto attempting his nasty trick of ripping the metal out of Wolverine's body, some of the films have depicted Wolverine's bone claws. In the 2013 film, The Wolverine, Logan/Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) lost his adamantium claws during a fight with Ichiro Yoshida, also known as the Silver Samurai (Haruhiko Yamanouchi). The Silver Samurai managed to cut off Wolverine’s claws using a super-heated adamantium blade, as the elderly villain sought to steal Wolverine's regenerative healing abilities to extend his life. Just in the nick of time, Wolverine's claws grew back in bone form, helping him defeat the Silver Samurai.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine and X-Men: Days of Future Past also depicted Wolverine with bone claws during the scenes taking place before Wolverine underwent the adamantium bonding process. The post-apocalyptic future setting of 2023 in Days of Future Past shows Wolverine back with his adamantium claws. While Days of Future Past continues after the events of The Wolverine, it’s never explained how Wolverine's claws were re-coated with adamantium.

'X-Men '97' Adapts Magneto Ripping Out Wolverine's Adamantium

The hit animated series X-Men '97, adapts the infamous moment of Magneto ripping the adamantium metal off of Wolverine's skeleton in Episode 9, "Tolerance is Extinction - Part 2." While the series hasn't shown Wolverine with his bone claws yet, there's a chance that Season 2 of the series will depict Wolverine using them. Season 2 of X-Men '97 is currently in the works for Disney+. Whether it's adamantium or bone claws, Wolverine always remains "the best there is at what he does, and what he does isn't always very nice."

