Taron Egerton admitted that he has met with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige for a potential role in the world’s most successful film franchise, and hinted in a New York Times interview that the role he’s in talks for is none other than Wolverine. The character was famously played Hugh Jackman over several years, and Egerton acknowledged that he has big shoes to fill, were his casting to come through.

The Kingsman star has long been a fan-favorite to take over from Jackman, as Marvel attempts to integrate the X-Men characters (who previously appeared in films produced by 20th Century Studios) into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, after Disney’s takeover of Fox.

Fans were given a taste of what it would be like to see characters from parallel universes in the recent Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which featured cameo appearances from John Krasinski as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic and Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier. Deadpool's introduction in the MCU is also underway; the third film in the series will be directed by Ryan Reynolds' frequent collaborator Shawn Levy.

Stewart appeared as Professor X alongside Jackman’s Wolverine in multiple X-Men films; the franchise fizzled out with 2019’s critical and commercial flop Dark Phoenix, not counting the spinoff New Mutants, which was given a token theatrical release at the peak of the pandemic in the aftermath of Disney’s takeover. Egerton’s casting would be the second time that Marvel has acknowledged and acted on fan demands, following Krasinski’s appointment (however brief) as Reed Richards.

Here’s what Egerton said when he was asked about the Wolverine rumors:

“I don’t think it would be wrong to say that. I’d be excited but I’d be apprehensive as well, because Hugh is so associated with the role that I’d wonder if it’d be very difficult for someone else to do it. But hopefully if it does come around, they’ll give me a shot.”

Egerton would certainly have big shoes to fill; Jackman is virtually synonymous with the character, which not only catapulted him to stardom but helped usher in the current domination of superhero films that we’re seeing. He played the character from 2000 to 2017, finally hanging up his claws after the Oscar-nominated blockbuster Logan.

Like Jackman, Egerton broke out with a starring role in a comic book adaptation, Kingsman: The Secret Service, and went on to prove his musical bonafides, in the Elton John biopic Rocketman. Incidentally, Egerton and Jackman worked together in the inspirational drama Eddie the Eagle. Next week, he’ll be seen in a starring role in the Apple TV+ miniseries Black Bird, in which he plays a drug smuggler coerced into a covert operation to win the trust of and extract information from a possible serial killer in prison.