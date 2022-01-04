Life’s not easy for Kristen Bell on the first trailer for The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window, a new Netflix limited series that is set to premiere later this month. In the story, Bell plays an alcoholic who spends most of her days at home. One day, she witnesses a murder happen across from her house, but did it really happen or was she too drunk on wine and reading too many mystery novels to be able to tell reality from fiction?

The trailer reveals that the satirical series will play up all tropes of psychological thrillers such as jump scares, mysterious individuals, media obsession, and, of course, the main character deciding to investigate the alleged crime on her own. There will also be plenty of room for comedy, with Bell’s character not knowing how to pose as a detective, in full denial about her substance abuse, and people hoping the story will end up on Dateline.

Bell produces The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window along with Will Ferrell, which might indicate we’re in for more than a few laughs even though the trailer unveils a mostly dark setting with gruesome murders — so we’ll have to wait until January 28 to see how deep the dark comedy rabbit hole goes.

Created by Rachel Ramras (Mike Tyson Mysteries), Hugh Davidson (Robot Chicken) and Larry Dorf (Nobodies), The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window is set to be a dark comedy satire of modern psychological thrillers like The Girl on the Train and The Boy Next Door, and, according to Netflix, the new limited series will have you guessing who, what, where, why and how in the hell?! until the very end.

The cast also features Michael Ealy, Mary Holland, Shelley Hennig, Cameron Britton, Christina Anthony, Benjamin Levy Aguilar, and Samsara Yett.

Netflix premieres all eight episodes of The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window on January 28.

For heartbroken Anna (Kristen Bell), every day is the same. She sits with her wine, staring out the window, watching life go by without her. But when a handsome neighbor (Tom Riley) and his adorable daughter (Samsara Yett) move in across the street, Anna starts to see a light at the end of the tunnel. That is until she witnesses a gruesome murder... Or did she?

