A new trailer of The Woman in the Window has been released by Netflix to give us a taste of Amy Adams as a woman who witnesses a crime and has to question her own reality. Adapted from a best-selling novel of the same title by screenwriter Tracy Letts and director Joe Wright (Atonement), this is one of the biggest releases for Netflix in May, and the trailer reminds us why we need to keep an eye out for this thriller.

In the new trailer, we are presented to child psychologist Anna Fox (Adams), a woman who suffers from a severe case of social anxiety that puts her on heavy medication and stops her from going outside her own home. Anna is afraid of people and crowds and wants to avoid the outside world at all costs, only watching other people go on with their lives through the window of her apartment. Things seem to take a turn for the better when Anna meets Jane (Julianne Moore) a new neighbor from the building next to hers. At least until Anna witnesses, through her window, Jane getting stabbed.

The brutal crime is just the starting point of this thriller because after calling the police, Anna is confronted by another woman who claims to be Jane, as every authority doubts her testimony. Anna, then, starts to question what’s real and what’s not, trying to find out the truth while getting discredited because of her disease.

It’s easy to understand why The Woman in the Window was one of our most anticipated movies of 2020, unfortunately being denied a release on theaters after Fox’s acquisition by Disney and the pandemic crisis. Following some significant reshoots, Disney sold the film off to Netflix, so it'll be interesting to see how the film holds up. The Woman in the Widow also stars Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie, Fred Hechinger, Wyatt Russell, Brian Tyree Henry and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

The Woman in the Window will be available on Netflix on May 14. You can watch the trailer below, followed by the new poster:

You can check the official synopsis for The Woman in the Window right here:

Anna Fox is an agoraphobic child psychologist who finds herself keeping tabs on the picture-perfect family across the street through the windows of her New York City brownstone. Her life is turned upside down when she inadvertently witnesses a brutal crime. Based on the gripping, best-selling novel and adapted by Tracy Letts, shocking secrets are revealed and nothing and no one are what they seem in this suspenseful psychological thriller.

