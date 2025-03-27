Every year, Blumhouse Productions produces horror movies like they're going out of fashion, with March marking the second such arrival in 2025 so far. After Wolf Man whimpered to a poor box office performance earlier in the year, it is now the turn of The Woman in the Yard, a brand-new chilling horror directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, following his Christmas streaming hit, Carry-On.

Featuring a cast that includes the likes of Danielle Deadwyler, Okwui Okpokwasili, Russell Hornsby, and Peyton Jackson, The Woman in the Yard has caught the attention of plenty of horror and non-horror fans alike with a simple premise and ultimately creepy central villain. So, with that in mind, and with the release date right around the corner, here's a look at exactly where and when you can watch The Woman in the Yard.

Is 'The Woman in the Yard' Coming to Theaters?

Image via Universal Pictures

Yes! You can officially watch The Woman in the Yard in US theaters.

The Woman in the Yard will make its US theatrical debut on Friday, March 28, 2025, after first being scheduled for release on January 10, 2025. Collet-Serra's next project isn't the only eye-catching feature hitting screens on this date, with the likes of Jason Statham's latest action flick A Working Man, A24's exciting new film Death of a Unicorn starring Jenna Ortega and Paul Rudd, the heartwarming Steve Coogan effort The Penguin Lessons, and much more also premiering.

Find Showtimes for 'The Woman in the Yard'

Image via Universal Pictures

If you're looking to purchase tickets and want to see if The Woman in the Yard is playing in a theater near you, here is a selection of handy links to help you on your way.

What Formats Will 'The Woman in the Yard' Be Playing In?