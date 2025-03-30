Hot off the success of Carry-On, which was released in December and delivered the top debut for any Netflix film in 2024, director Jaume Collet-Serra delivered his first theatrical release in three years, The Woman in the Yard. Produced by horror specialists Blumhouse and distributed by Universal, the movie secured a spot in the top five list at the domestic box office, but it wasn't able to crack double-digits. Collet-Serra's last theatrical film was the mega-budget misfire Black Adam, which generated around $390 million worldwide against a reported budget of almost $300 million.

It marked his second outing with star Dwayne Johnson, following the adventure film Jungle Cruise, which was released day-and-date on the Disney+ streaming service during the pandemic, under-performing with around $220 million worldwide against a reported budget of $200 million. The Woman in the Yard has the potential to become Collet-Serra's first theatrical hit since 2018's The Commuter. The last of his four collaborations with Liam Neeson, The Commuter grossed around $120 million worldwide against a reported budget of $30 million. The Woman in the Yard, which happens to be the filmmaker's first horror movie since 2009's Orphan, has so far generated around $9.5 million domestically.

But the good news is that it cost only around $12 million to produce. The horror genre had a largely terrible 2024, with only a handful of original movies, such as Longlegs and The Substance, delivering major numbers at the box office. This year got off to a rocky start, with Blumhouse's Wolf Man bombing at the box office. Longlegs director Osgood Perkins' The Monkey performed well enough, grossing around $60 million worldwide against a reported budget of around $10 million, but it's too early to tell if The Woman in the Yard can continue this positive momentum.

Danielle Deadwyler Headlines 'The Woman in the Yard'