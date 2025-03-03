This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Universal Pictures has released a new trailer for The Woman in the Yard. The upcoming horror movie directed by Jaume Collet-Serra will follow a grieving family as they're visited by an unpredictable force. The filmmaker will return to the horror genre after spending some time with projects such as Carry-On and Black Adam, with a story that will keep audiences on the edge of their seat thanks to the titular monster. The Woman in the Yard is scheduled to be released in theaters in the United States at the end of this month. As the release date for the title approaches, Universal is making sure viewers are hooked on the premise of their potential next horror hit.

The new trailer for The Woman in the Yard quickly summarizes the premise of the movie without giving too much away. Ramona (Danielle Deadwyler) only wants to take care of her kids after the death of her husband. But everything will change once the family notices a strange woman sitting in the yard. The evil spirit claims to know everything about Ramona and her children, with the Woman in the Yard even daring to claim that she had actually been summoned.

The cast of The Woman in the Yard will also feature the talent of Okwui Okpokwasili, Russell Hornsby and Peyton Jackson. Before being cast in the upcoming chilling tale, Hornsby became famous thanks to television shows such as Lincoln Heights and In Treatment. Okwui Okpokwasili has been working with Blumhouse for a while. The actress and writer was previously seen as Doctor Beehibe in The Exorcist: Believer. Okpokwasili clearly has a passion for the horror genre, and The Woman in the Yard will allow her to continue to show the world why she's a trusted talent in Blumhouse.

What's Next for Blumhouse?

Image via Blumhouse

The Woman in the Yard is only one of the stories Blumhouse is currently working on in order to scare audiences from all over the world. This year will mark the release of highly-anticipated sequels for the studio. M3GAN 2.0 will pitch the titular android against a more powerful robot, with Allison Williams and Amie Donald stealing the spotlight on the big screen. And the holiday season will see the arrival of Five Nights at Freddy's 2. The sequel directed by Emma Tammi will continue to depict an adaptation of the popular video games created by Scott Cawthon.

The Woman in the Yard will premiere in theaters on March 28. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.