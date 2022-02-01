TriStar Pictures has just released two new images from their upcoming film The Woman King starring Viola Davis, which is set to be released to theaters later this year. The new images and her statement were shared on the first day of Black History Month, and The Woman King is certainly an apt subject for a month dedicated to otherwise overlooked figures in history.

The Woman King tells the story of Nanisca (Davis), a general of a female military group in the Kingdom of Dahomey, which was one of the most powerful states in the continent of Africa during the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries. The film is based on real-life events and follows Nanisca and her military recruit Nawi (Thuso Mbedu) as they fight off enemies and those who have tarnished their sense of honor. Also starring in the film are Lashana Lynch, John Boyega, Sheila Atim, Adrienne Warren, Jayme Lawson, and Hero Fiennes-Tiffin.

The new images show Davis as Nanisca, ready for battle with a sword in hand. In one image, she leads a group of soldiers through tall grass at night, towards battle, and promises an action-packed and intense story. In addition to the thrilling story, the film will serve to highlight an overlooked piece of history that has, for centuries, been suppressed in lieu of a colonialist and whitewashed narrative. The new images give a look into a film that is determined to bring life and attention to a thrilling history that has previously been ignored.

In a tweet, Davis shared her excitement over the upcoming role, stating, "I’m deeply honored and excited to bring this incredible story of these badass female warriors to life." Davis also serves as a producer on the film, alongside Cathy Schulman, Julius Tennon, and Maria Bello. The film is based on an original screenplay by Dana Stevens, with Gina Prince-Bythewood serving as director.

The Woman King premieres in theaters on September 16. Check out the rest of the images below:

